SNAPS | Inside Zanele Mbokazi’s glamorous ‘50 and fabulous’ birthday party

Crown Gospel Music Awards co-founder Zanele Mbokazi proved life is fabulous at 50 with a glamorous party fit for a queen.

Stylish ball gowns check. Stilettos check. Face beat check. This must be the checklist guests at Zanele’s soirée were ticking off because they were all dressed to the nines for Mzansi’s leading gospel lady.

Zanele held a red and black themed birthday bash at The Beverly Hills Hotel at Durban to celebrate her half century milestone surrounded by family and friends.

Anyone who has been after Zanele’s fashion looks would know her birthday dress had to be nothing short of a showstopper. Her red carpet gowns are always fabulous and classy.