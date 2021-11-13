SNAPS | Inside Zanele Mbokazi’s glamorous ‘50 and fabulous’ birthday party

TshisaLIVE

13 November 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule and his wife Zanele Mbokazi- Nkambule at the stunning birthday dinner.
Crown Gospel Music Awards co-founder Zanele Mbokazi proved life is fabulous at 50 with a glamorous party fit for a queen.

Stylish ball gowns check. Stilettos check. Face beat check. This must be the checklist guests at Zanele’s soirée were ticking off because they were all dressed to the nines for Mzansi’s leading gospel lady.

Zanele held a red and black themed birthday bash at The Beverly Hills Hotel at Durban to celebrate her half century milestone surrounded by family and friends.

Anyone who has been after Zanele’s fashion looks would know her birthday dress had to be nothing short of a showstopper. Her red carpet gowns are always fabulous and classy.

It wouldn’t be a celebration of a gospel powerhouse without a soul-reviving performance.

Gospel artist Vicky Vilakazi entertained and Zanele was visibly in her feels as the singer serenaded her guests with her song Great is thy faithfulness .

Even though it was a small intimate dinner, a few A-listers made it to the guest list, including singer and actor Brian Temba and actresses Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Winnie Ntshaba and Brenda Mhlongo, who all understood the elegant dress assignment and stunned in stylish dresses.

Check out the snaps below:

