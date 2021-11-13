TshisaLIVE

WATCH | So nunus! Shaka Madida auditions to sing 'Osama' with his dad on stage

13 November 2021 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Proud mommy Nandi Madida shares adorable video of her son singing Osama.
Proud mommy Nandi Madida shares adorable video of her son singing Osama.
Image: Instagram/ Nandi Madida

Nandi Madida's son Shaka is determined to perform on stage alongside his father Zakes Bantwini, so his parents made him audition.

Singer and media personality Nandi took to Instagram on Tuesday sharing a video of her son's 'audition' tape singing Zakes Bantwini's hit single Osama.

“This is getting serious! Zakes Bantwini twin and son Shaka Madida just auditioned this morning for his dad as he wants to perform with him on stage, and he’s dead serious,” she captioned the post, tagging Zakes.

In the video Shaka is heard saying: “I want to join Dada on stage with a microphone. [I want to] sing along with Dada on the stage ..." before bursting out in song.

Zakes has been sharing videos of his son Shaka practising the Osama song and fans have been hoping to see him get his moment on stage too. 

Watch the videos below:

Zakes' single Osama broke the internet before it was even released on September 10 and it has since been a hit song beyond the country's borders.

From Spain, Portugal, England, Switzerland and Kenya or even being played by renowned international DJ's like Diplo, Osama created a worldwide stir.

“Ushering the new season the #OSAMA way! Thank you for making this song number one,” Zakes wrote, sharing an appreciation post on his social pages.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Zakes Bantwini & Nandi Madida's son Shaka 'has a farm'

And it's already producing amadumbe
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute!

Zakes and his son will leave you broody AF!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

From Kairo Forbes to True Thompson: Six celeb kids killing it on Instagram

More and more celebrities are creating Instagram accounts for their children, some of whom are already brand ambassadors and influencers.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show TshisaLIVE
  3. Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance TshisaLIVE
  4. Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller laments being crucified by the court of ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘4 wives plus a side chick?’ — Tweeps left shook by Musa Mseleku’s ‘thirst’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...