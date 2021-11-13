WATCH | So nunus! Shaka Madida auditions to sing 'Osama' with his dad on stage

Nandi Madida's son Shaka is determined to perform on stage alongside his father Zakes Bantwini, so his parents made him audition.

Singer and media personality Nandi took to Instagram on Tuesday sharing a video of her son's 'audition' tape singing Zakes Bantwini's hit single Osama.

“This is getting serious! Zakes Bantwini twin and son Shaka Madida just auditioned this morning for his dad as he wants to perform with him on stage, and he’s dead serious,” she captioned the post, tagging Zakes.

In the video Shaka is heard saying: “I want to join Dada on stage with a microphone. [I want to] sing along with Dada on the stage ..." before bursting out in song.