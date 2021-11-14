K Naomi shares pregnancy journey, says it isn’t ‘as easy as people make it’
K Naomi has opened up about her pregnancy journey since revealing she is expecting her first baby.
This after K Naomi's timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans, family and friends when she announced she was pregnant after news of her making it official with her now fiancé.
The mother-to-be took to Instagram on Monday to share her pregnancy experience was not what many people had made it out to be.
“Carrying precious cargo isn’t as easy as people make it but it’s the most beautiful experience! To have the freedom to fully immerse and enjoy this journey for me is Top 1 priority. I can breathe and just be. Lol. I genuinely can’t wait to meet Baby P!” she wrote.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the media personality said she was coming to terms with experiencing more than just physical body changes.
“Whoever said pregnancy is easy, they are selling you a dream. Good luck.”
“It really is quite intense. The rollercoaster emotions, mental health, physical body changes and health, sacrifices and not just thinking about yourself or doing what you want is a lot.
“But, God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I guess it's worth it at the end,” she said.