TshisaLIVE

K Naomi shares pregnancy journey, says it isn’t ‘as easy as people make it’

14 November 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
K Naomi details her pregnancy journey.
K Naomi details her pregnancy journey.
Image: Instagram/ K naomi

K Naomi has opened up about her pregnancy journey since revealing she is expecting her first baby.

This after K Naomi's timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans, family and friends when she announced she was pregnant after news of her making it official with her now fiancé.

'I said 'yes' to my best friend,' a grateful K Naomi announces her engagement

"Thank you for the beautiful messages and wishes ... So grateful, so blessed, so excited," K Naomi said as SA congratulated her.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The mother-to-be took to Instagram on Monday to share her pregnancy experience was not what many people had made it out to be.

“Carrying precious cargo isn’t as easy as people make it but it’s the most beautiful experience! To have the freedom to fully immerse and enjoy this journey for me is Top 1 priority. I can breathe and just be. Lol. I genuinely can’t wait to meet Baby P!” she wrote.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the media personality said she was coming to terms with experiencing more than just physical body changes. 

“Whoever said pregnancy is easy, they are selling you a dream. Good luck.” 

“It really is quite intense. The rollercoaster emotions, mental health, physical body changes and health, sacrifices and not just thinking about yourself or doing what you want is a lot.

“But, God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I guess it's worth it  at the end,” she said.

K Naomi's Instagram story.
K Naomi's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ K Naomi

WATCH | Oh baby! K Naomi announces pregnancy with the cutest video

K Naomi is about to become a first-time mom!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Blushing bride-to-be K Naomi 'can't wait to be Mrs P'

"God, you gave me these dreams for a reason," Naomi captioned her happy snap with her hubby-to-be.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

K Naomi goes IG official with her bae

K Naomi shows off her new romantic interest.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | White beaches, floating breakfast & new love! Inside K Naomi’s baecation

Naomi is glowing like a woman in love and Mzansi loves to see it!
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘4 wives plus a side chick?’ — Tweeps left shook by Musa Mseleku’s ‘thirst’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Dineo Ranaka aka Gogo Somahashi’s ‘homecoming’ party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...