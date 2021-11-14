Katlego Maboe opens up about his journey back to happiness
“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again ...”
Former Expresso host Katlego Maboe has, in one of the few Instagram posts he's shared this year, opened up about his journey back to living a joyful life.
Taking to Instagram with a reflection post, Katlego said it has taken him longer than he thought to bounce back — in terms of feeling joy and being able to laugh and be happy.
“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here — now,” he shared.
Katlego explained that his reflection was inspired by a recent hike up a mountain where he and his companions met a group of elderly women whose energy helped raise his spirits.
“On this morning’s hike, we met a group of elderly ladies going along the same route up the mountain. As they laughed and bantered among each other, I allowed myself to be fully immersed in their energy and embrace — each one of them feeling like a maternal figure that has once touched my life, full of love, warmth and compassion. They were a group of friends, the oldest among them 63 years old, who have supported each other throughout their lives — the “ride or die” kind of crew whose love for one another was as a tactile tapestry across time. They were energy, they were poetry and music with a beat all their very own. I am humbled that I got to experience a tiny part of their world — surely an ideal to strive for.
“My wish for you is that you will find that tribe and that you will hold them dear all the days of your life. Let them know how much they mean to you and love them boundlessly,” he wrote.
Things haven't been the same for Katlego since his private relationship woes made headlines in 2020.
Katlego's life was turned upside down last year when the TV personality found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal. A viral video lifted the lid on Katlego and Monique's relationship when Katlego admitted to cheating on his son's mother, allegedly with Nikita Murray.
Since then Katlego has lost most of his gigs and has been scarce on social media, while dealing with the law regarding maintenance for his son and domestic abuse allegations levelled against him by Monique.
Recently, Katlego’s close friend Volo Ganca claimed the former Expresso presenter “is the victim” in the legal woes he's dealing with.
However, after catching wind of the thread, Monique’s close friend Caldine Wyngaard could not tolerate what she described to TshisaLIVE as “blatant slander” towards Monique as their court date approaches.
Monique declined the opportunity to comment on the claims.
Katlego and his legal team reserved comment, saying: “My client will not be issuing any further comments and/or statements in respect of the subject matter now under discussion.”