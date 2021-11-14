Katlego Maboe opens up about his journey back to happiness

Former Expresso host Katlego Maboe has, in one of the few Instagram posts he's shared this year, opened up about his journey back to living a joyful life.

Taking to Instagram with a reflection post, Katlego said it has taken him longer than he thought to bounce back — in terms of feeling joy and being able to laugh and be happy.

“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here — now,” he shared.

Katlego explained that his reflection was inspired by a recent hike up a mountain where he and his companions met a group of elderly women whose energy helped raise his spirits.

“On this morning’s hike, we met a group of elderly ladies going along the same route up the mountain. As they laughed and bantered among each other, I allowed myself to be fully immersed in their energy and embrace — each one of them feeling like a maternal figure that has once touched my life, full of love, warmth and compassion. They were a group of friends, the oldest among them 63 years old, who have supported each other throughout their lives — the “ride or die” kind of crew whose love for one another was as a tactile tapestry across time. They were energy, they were poetry and music with a beat all their very own. I am humbled that I got to experience a tiny part of their world — surely an ideal to strive for.

“My wish for you is that you will find that tribe and that you will hold them dear all the days of your life. Let them know how much they mean to you and love them boundlessly,” he wrote.