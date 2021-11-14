TshisaLIVE

Katlego Maboe opens up about his journey back to happiness

“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again ...”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 November 2021 - 11:18
Former Expresso host has opened up about his feelings.
Former Expresso host has opened up about his feelings.
Image: Instagram/Katlego Maboe

Former Expresso host Katlego Maboe has, in one of the few Instagram posts he's shared this year, opened up about his journey back to living a joyful life.

Taking to Instagram with a reflection post, Katlego said it has taken him longer than he thought to bounce back — in terms of feeling joy and being able to laugh and be happy.

“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here — now,” he shared.

Katlego explained that his reflection was inspired by a recent hike up a mountain where he and his companions met a group of elderly women whose energy helped raise his spirits.

“On this morning’s hike, we met a group of elderly ladies going along the same route up the mountain. As they laughed and bantered among each other, I allowed myself to be fully immersed in their energy and embrace — each one of them feeling like a maternal figure that has once touched my life, full of love, warmth and compassion. They were a group of friends, the oldest among them 63 years old, who have supported each other throughout their lives — the “ride or die” kind of crew whose love for one another was as a tactile tapestry across time. They were energy, they were poetry and music with a beat all their very own. I am humbled that I got to experience a tiny part of their world — surely an ideal to strive for.

“My wish for you is that you will find that tribe and that you will hold them dear all the days of your life. Let them know how much they mean to you and love them boundlessly,” he wrote.

Things haven't been the same for Katlego since his private relationship woes made headlines in 2020.

Katlego's life was turned upside down last year when the TV personality found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal. A viral video lifted the lid on Katlego and Monique's relationship when Katlego admitted to cheating on his son's mother, allegedly with Nikita Murray.

Since then Katlego has lost most of his gigs and has been scarce on social media, while dealing with the law regarding maintenance for his son and domestic abuse allegations levelled against him by Monique.

Recently, Katlego’s close friend Volo Ganca claimed the former Expresso presenter “is the victim” in the legal woes he's dealing with.

However, after catching wind of the thread, Monique’s close friend Caldine Wyngaard could not tolerate what she described to TshisaLIVE as “blatant slander” towards Monique as their court date approaches.

Monique declined the opportunity to comment on the claims.

Katlego and his legal team reserved comment, saying: “My client will not be issuing any further comments and/or statements in respect of the subject matter now under discussion.”

READ MORE

Katlego Maboe’s friend claims ‘Kat was the victim’ — Monique Muller’s friend hits back

Katlego Maboe's friend took to Twitter to slander Monique Muller, but her friend wouldn't let him have the last word.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller laments being crucified by the court of public opinion

"Still outchea minding my business while the court of public opinion has made their judgment. I'm patiently waiting on judicial judgement."/
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Monique Muller’s brother says Katlego Maboe won’t get apology, money out of him

"I’m not going to retract or apologise for anything. I didn’t do anything wrong so we can take it to court and sort it out in court," said Seth Muller
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything'

"The past year has taken so much away from all of us and for some of us, it has taken everything," Katlego said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘4 wives plus a side chick?’ — Tweeps left shook by Musa Mseleku’s ‘thirst’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Dineo Ranaka aka Gogo Somahashi’s ‘homecoming’ party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...