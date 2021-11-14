SNAPS | Inside former 'Idols SA' contestant Neliswa Mxakaza's baby shower
Radiating joy, singer Neliswa Mxakaza could do nothing but be thankful recently when family and friends gathered for her colourful baby shower.
The singer, who is popularly known for her stint on Idols SA season nine with her twin sister Aneliswa, has been sharing snaps of the many ways she's been dressing her baby bump.
Taking to Instagram recently, the singer shared some snaps from her baby shower that was held in Durban.
Wearing a colourful dress and looking as happy as can be, the mommy-to-be said she's grateful for the new chapter in her life.
Neliswa got engaged to her fiancé Sandile Makhubela on her birthday in November last year, and they've started growing their little family.
Check out her glow below:
According to DRUM Magazine, the couple have known each other for six years, and are planning to have their white wedding within the next year.
Taking to Instagram on her birthday, Neliswa shared a gratitude post to Sandile for always being by her side.
“Thank you so much to this special person who sacrificed everything for me and our love. I'm so grateful to God for giving me you. I have a lot to say but I will stop here. Thank you for making my birthday day a special one. I love you. May God be the centre of everything,” she wrote.