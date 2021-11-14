SNAPS | Inside Lerato Kganyago's luxurious Dubai vacation
As Mzansi is faced with #Eishkom woes media personality Lerato Kganyago left all that behind when she jetted off to Dubai a couple of days ago for a long overdue solocation.
When it comes to luxury and fashion, Lerato is never left behind.
Lerato let her hair down and is staying at Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai, one of the many luxurious hotels in the Arabian country.
She has been giving her fans nothing but FOMO on her solocation.
The Metro FM DJ's Instagram is filled with her draped in out of this world fashion pieces.
From fancy car rides and a night out on the town, she has given her fans a sneak peek into the majestic views of Dubai.
Proving that anything is possible in Dubai, even their hubbies look like you need to sell an organ to afford them.
She shared a clip where she showed her followers how a spectacular hubbly is made.
From snazzy nights in the bar to long strolls on the beach the media personality seems to be having the time of her life. Dubai is the go-to city for most Mzansi A-listers.
It's the hub for luxury, fashion and all things for the soft life.