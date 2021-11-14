Zandie Gumede: ‘Don’t congratulate me for releasing an album. It’s my job’

Songstress Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has sent out a message to her followers to “not waste” their congratulatory messages to praise her for doing her job, explaining she'd rather have their support than congratulations.

The Zenala singer took to Instagram to enlighten her fans on the kind of support she preferred and prioritises from her fan base.

She advised her fans not to “waste” their congratulatory messages on her when she releases a single or album, reasoning she doesn't want to be celebrated for doing her job.

“Don't congratulate me for realising an album or a song. It's my job. Yours is to support me, buy that song and help it reach milestones."

Zandie explained why she would rather have her fans show their appreciation by buying or streaming her music.

“You can't congratulate someone for waking up and going to work. It's my job to release music. I have seen people saying 'congrats on your new single' and I'm like, 'Haibo, what are you congratulating? You must just buy the music and help it get to gold status, then you can congratulate me',” she wrote with laughing emojis.