TshisaLIVE

Actress Thuli Phongolo grateful for her character Lerato in 'The Wife'

15 November 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Thuli Phongolo stuns in Showmax's new telenovela.
Actress Thuli Phongolo stuns in Showmax's new telenovela.
Image: Instagram/Thuli Phongolo

Actress Thuli Phongolo has penned a letter of gratitude after the premiere of Showmax's new telenovela The Wife.

Thuli, who juggles life as a DJ and an actress, is part of the cast of The Wife, which is based on Dudu Busani-Dube's best-selling novel Hlomu the Wife.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Thuli said she was excited for the audience to finally acquaint themselves with her new character Lerato, and that she is enjoying every minute portraying the role. 

“I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her! You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well, but everything she does, she does with intent ... things get quite interesting!” she wrote.

“Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s Hlomu: The Wife, enjoying the cast so much! An original, a love story with a twist,”  she wrote. 

In another post, Thuli shared her gratitude for the unwavering support she continues to get.

“The support we give each other on ‘Hlomu’ is heartwarming! Thoroughly enjoying working with these formidable actors! My goodness.”

Though the telenovela is based on Busani-Dube's novel, the author and journalist has warned fans that the show will be different from the book.

“It's going to be very different ... There are going to be new things and new people introduced by the film part of it, and things that are going to be left out from the book. This is a telenovela inspired by the book, so it changes. It changes a lot. So look, ja, it's going to be different, but people are going to love it,” she said.

MORE

Thuli P praying for truth to prevail — after rumours she’s dating JazziQ spring up

“Lord let the truth be heard!" Thuli tweeted after the net found her yet another bae.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | SA reacts to Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa jamming to ‘Asibe Happy’

"If they really ain't dating, they should. They look cute together, and ifuni angasho," said one fan of the pair.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘The truth remains, I’m single’ — Thuli Phongolo denies dating DJ Maphorisa

Thuli Phongolo slams dating rumours.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Thuli Phongolo: ‘My ancestors are working overtime’

On a trip to the coast, Thuli had a look at the ocean and felt grateful for all she's achieved so far.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘4 wives plus a side chick?’ — Tweeps left shook by Musa Mseleku’s ‘thirst’ TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Oskido gives SA first look at DJ Zinhle's adorable baby Asante TshisaLIVE
  4. Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...