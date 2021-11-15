Actress Thuli Phongolo grateful for her character Lerato in 'The Wife'
Actress Thuli Phongolo has penned a letter of gratitude after the premiere of Showmax's new telenovela The Wife.
Thuli, who juggles life as a DJ and an actress, is part of the cast of The Wife, which is based on Dudu Busani-Dube's best-selling novel Hlomu the Wife.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Thuli said she was excited for the audience to finally acquaint themselves with her new character Lerato, and that she is enjoying every minute portraying the role.
“I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her! You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well, but everything she does, she does with intent ... things get quite interesting!” she wrote.
“Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s Hlomu: The Wife, enjoying the cast so much! An original, a love story with a twist,” she wrote.
In another post, Thuli shared her gratitude for the unwavering support she continues to get.
“The support we give each other on ‘Hlomu’ is heartwarming! Thoroughly enjoying working with these formidable actors! My goodness.”
Though the telenovela is based on Busani-Dube's novel, the author and journalist has warned fans that the show will be different from the book.
“It's going to be very different ... There are going to be new things and new people introduced by the film part of it, and things that are going to be left out from the book. This is a telenovela inspired by the book, so it changes. It changes a lot. So look, ja, it's going to be different, but people are going to love it,” she said.