Actress Thuli Phongolo grateful for her character Lerato in 'The Wife'

Actress Thuli Phongolo has penned a letter of gratitude after the premiere of Showmax's new telenovela The Wife.

Thuli, who juggles life as a DJ and an actress, is part of the cast of The Wife, which is based on Dudu Busani-Dube's best-selling novel Hlomu the Wife.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Thuli said she was excited for the audience to finally acquaint themselves with her new character Lerato, and that she is enjoying every minute portraying the role.

“I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her! You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well, but everything she does, she does with intent ... things get quite interesting!” she wrote.

“Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s Hlomu: The Wife, enjoying the cast so much! An original, a love story with a twist,” she wrote.