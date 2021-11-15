Ayanda Ncwane receives international award for her contribution to the arts

S'fiso Ncwane's widow and businesswoman Ayanda was left extremely grateful on Sunday when the Global African Awards rewarded her for her contribution to the entertainment and lifestyle industry.

Ayanda was honoured with the award for Outstanding Achievements in Entertainment and Lifestyle.

The awards, which recognise and celebrate high achievements within the African Diaspora community, put the spotlight on Ayanda for her contribution to the arts industry over the years.

Explaining their choice, the awards organisers wrote: “Ayanda Ncwane is the CEO of Ncwane Communications, a music executive, president of Africa Gospel Awards and a CAPPASSO board member. She is a formidable businesswoman and an advocate for women in rural areas and widowed women.

“Ayanda's outstanding performance as a top female record label owner has propelled her into being one of the respected gospel industry captains.”

Taking to her Instagram, Ayanda expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“I'm so grateful to be awarded the Global African Award for Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment and the Music Industry. It is humbling to be recognised for the work over the years and many thanks to everyone who has supported our endeavours.”