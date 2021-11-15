'Hebanna DJ Juju is lit!' — Tweeps react to Julius Malema DJ at Konka

This is not the first time Julius steps behind the desk but it still left many shook at how good he is, while others said he should sit it out because he's a “president in waiting”.

Julius first debuted his DJ skills in 2017 when he played his mini-set at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's graduation party. He reminded the country of his skills in 2020 when he impressed his Instagram Live audience when he played a set from his house during lockdown.

Juju brought the house down with hit tracks from amapiano king Kabza De Small. Sharing the video on Twitter at the time, DJ Maphorisa suggested Malema's skills could get him a record deal with his company, BlaqBoy Music.

“You need a record deal, leadership. I need to sign you ASAP,” Phori said.

Seeing the CIC make people dance at Konka sparked mixed reactions on the TL.

His fans slammed people who said Julius was “not ready to be president” and wanted to attack Julius for having a hobby.

While others said he needs to take himself seriously and make himself available for gigs.

See some of the reactions below: