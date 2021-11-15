'Hebanna DJ Juju is lit!' — Tweeps react to Julius Malema DJ at Konka
A video has emerged on Twitter reminding tweeps that EFF leader Julius Malema is a multifaceted man when they saw him making the crowd dance behind the DJ desk at Soweto's popular club Konka.
Julius was at the club celebrating model and proud EFF supporter Babalwa Mneno, when he decided to bless the crowd with a young set.
Konka shared the brief video on their socials where a very serious Malema was doing his thing on the ones and twos.
They captioned the 30 second video: “Juju on the decks... adiwele! Konka Sundays”
Watch the video below:
Juju on the decks adiwele😎🔥 K⭕️NKA SUNDAYS pic.twitter.com/gdShU2wJjR— KONKA Soweto (@KonkaSoweto) November 14, 2021
This is not the first time Julius steps behind the desk but it still left many shook at how good he is, while others said he should sit it out because he's a “president in waiting”.
Julius first debuted his DJ skills in 2017 when he played his mini-set at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's graduation party. He reminded the country of his skills in 2020 when he impressed his Instagram Live audience when he played a set from his house during lockdown.
Juju brought the house down with hit tracks from amapiano king Kabza De Small. Sharing the video on Twitter at the time, DJ Maphorisa suggested Malema's skills could get him a record deal with his company, BlaqBoy Music.
“You need a record deal, leadership. I need to sign you ASAP,” Phori said.
Seeing the CIC make people dance at Konka sparked mixed reactions on the TL.
His fans slammed people who said Julius was “not ready to be president” and wanted to attack Julius for having a hobby.
While others said he needs to take himself seriously and make himself available for gigs.
See some of the reactions below:
Julius Malema was DJing at Konka? Which other country would you see such? SA is undefeated— DiCaprio stole my name (@waaayve_daddy) November 15, 2021
But the president of Madagascar was a club DJ mos🤷🏽♂️.— Mr Isaac-Bongani (@ItsIsaacB_) November 15, 2021
Your problem is because it’s done by Julius.
Lol I’m surprised that actually most of you didn’t know that Julius Malema can actually DJ plus it was Babalwa’s birthday celebration ko KONKA hence he was playing there last night.— 🟣Man Kev (@RealManKev) November 15, 2021
lmao julius playing sticks at konka during this so called pandemic is the content I signed up for .— #MIM3 OUT NOW 🐐 (@chrisgthegoat_) November 14, 2021
Ba bolaya ke pelo, di pelo Dia baba bana ba baloi pic.twitter.com/Uf1udtiSGC— MTC (@motomokg) November 15, 2021
They’ve already started, what they know better is to complain and criticise. Even if CIC is doing nothing they’ll still come out and shout 😂😂😂.— kamo (@kamogel56416651) November 15, 2021
Better than Uncle Waffles in my books🔥🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/41uHMOmnI7— MR UGLY (@MPN_MSHIKA) November 15, 2021