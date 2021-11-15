Pearl Modiadie laments minors being put on contraceptives

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has criticised talks about putting minor girl children on contraceptives.

She took to Twitter to express how unfair it is to expose children who are not teenagers to “life-altering” hormones, something she said she will never do to herself again.

Pearl said hormonal contraceptives feel like poison in the body.

“What’s this about nine year olds being put on contraceptives? (stompies on TL). It’s unfair to have any child’s quality of life and mental health deteriorated by being subjected to all those hormones with intolerable side-effects. I’ve sworn to never put myself through that again.”