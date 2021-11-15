'The Wife' outperforms every Showmax show to break all-time records

Mzansi has proved its love for the Hlomu book series by helping Showmax’s first telenovela, The Wife, smash all sorts of records at Showmax after it premiered last week.

The Wife broke Uthando Lodumo’s record for the most first-day views of all time on Showmax.

The telenovela also smashed Devilsdorp’s record for the most hours watched within four days of launch, outperforming the launch of any film or series on Showmax, including the likes of Game of Thrones, The Real Housewives of Durban and The River.

Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-seller Hlomu The Wife, the 40-episode first season tells the story of a journalist, Hlomu, played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela of Skeem Saam fame, who falls in love with a taxi driver, Mqhele, played by Bonko Khoza, not realising that when you marry a man you marry his secrets.

The Wife topped the Twitter trending charts at its launch, while early reviews are glowing.

Watch the trailer below: