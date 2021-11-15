TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Makhadzi’s ‘lap dance’ on Master KG sparks new dating rumours

15 November 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Master KG and Makhadzi have tweeps convinced they're an item again.
Makhadzi and Master KG have again sparked dating rumours after a video of them fondling during their studio session was recently shared on social media.

The two Limpopo-born stars announced their long-term relationship had come to an end in 2020 after they chose to focus on their budding careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG wrote on Facebook.

“Indeed it is true, it has come to an end of our relationship. Kindly respect our decision,” Makhadzi took to her timeline to confirm the news.

Now that the two stars have reached the height of their stardom, Mzansi seems to be convinced they have rekindled their relationship.

This after Makhadzi shared a Facebook Live on Friday during her studio session with Master KG, dancing and singing to an unreleased love song while pointing at each other. 

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions to the video below:

Makhadzi has previously slammed speculation that she and Master KG were an item.

She did so in a Facebook Live video in which she said they had a platonic relationship and viewed each other as siblings.

“What happened between Master KG and I is that we decided to be a brother and sister. We are OK. We are cool,” she said.

Watch the full Facebook Live video below

