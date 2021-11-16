Azania Mosaka leaves 702 as Relebogile Mabotja returns as her replacement

Azania Mosaka has announced her resignation from talk radio 702 after six years of being on the station.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Azania said she was ending her radio career to pursue philanthropic work after she takes her last bow on the day time show airing on Friday.

“As they say, all good things must come to an end. After twenty years of radio, I am stepping away from the microphone to pick up the active citizenry baton through my NGO, Peo Impact Gardens in Soweto.”

“My next includes supporting four pillars in our communities: Health — through our vegetable garden, Body and Soul — through our breathwork offering and Mind — via the library program. I look forward to moving into a space of implementation, physically and actively doing community outreach and to use my voice to raise the profile of communities in need. I have so loved my time at 702 and will miss our loyal listeners.”