Azania Mosaka leaves 702 as Relebogile Mabotja returns as her replacement
Azania Mosaka has announced her resignation from talk radio 702 after six years of being on the station.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Azania said she was ending her radio career to pursue philanthropic work after she takes her last bow on the day time show airing on Friday.
“As they say, all good things must come to an end. After twenty years of radio, I am stepping away from the microphone to pick up the active citizenry baton through my NGO, Peo Impact Gardens in Soweto.”
“My next includes supporting four pillars in our communities: Health — through our vegetable garden, Body and Soul — through our breathwork offering and Mind — via the library program. I look forward to moving into a space of implementation, physically and actively doing community outreach and to use my voice to raise the profile of communities in need. I have so loved my time at 702 and will miss our loyal listeners.”
Meanwhile Relebogile Mabotja is making a triumphant return to the radio station since leaving in 2019 as she was revealed as the new host of 702 Afternoons.
“I look forward to stepping back behind the 702 microphone and growing with the audience as we walk the talk together. Listeners can look forward to light, irreverent and meaningful conversations. I’m happy to be back home,” she said.
Relebogile's journey with 702 started in 2012 when she joined the station as a freelancer and later moved on to present Early Breakfast from 2017 to 2019, and while she has since been on various other stations and grown in her career, her comeback to the station is one that many fans undoubtedly anticipated.