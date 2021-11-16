TshisaLIVE

Cassper says he’d try meet the R450k girlfriend allowance for the right ‘spec’

16 November 2021 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
Cassper reacts to Boity Thulo's R450k girlfriend allowance expectation.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest says he would be willing to pull some strings to meet the girlfriend allowance expectations, some of which tweeps described as "outrageous".

This comes after YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase's recent cocktail chat with rapper Boity Thulo about whether they had ever received a girlfriend allowance from their partners set the the TL ablaze.

The convo saw the rapper reveal her ideal figure would be R450,000 on a monthly basis.

“I work so hard already and I have things so if you gonna give something, it can't be like piggy bank vibes. I honestly in my true hearts of hearts believe that if you are giving me R450k a month, I wouldn't bother you,” she said.

Responding to a fan who claimed Cassper would be able to meet the R450,000 girlfriend allowance, the rapper said although it might not be an easy task, he'd try meet the expectation "for the right spec'."

"I don't know about easily mara ya, Nka leka mo ke lekang (I'd try where I can) for the right spec'." he wrote.

With Cassper having been vocal about his mission to become the first hip-hop artist in SA to become a billionaire, fans are convinced he wouldn't be moved by the R450,000 demand.

"I'm not rich rich yet. I'm just balling! Rich rich is when you own a jumbo jet and you hire it out to rappers like me. One day, I'm going to be a billionaire though!" he wrote.

