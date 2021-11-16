Cassper says he’d try meet the R450k girlfriend allowance for the right ‘spec’

Cassper Nyovest says he would be willing to pull some strings to meet the girlfriend allowance expectations, some of which tweeps described as "outrageous".

This comes after YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase's recent cocktail chat with rapper Boity Thulo about whether they had ever received a girlfriend allowance from their partners set the the TL ablaze.

The convo saw the rapper reveal her ideal figure would be R450,000 on a monthly basis.

“I work so hard already and I have things so if you gonna give something, it can't be like piggy bank vibes. I honestly in my true hearts of hearts believe that if you are giving me R450k a month, I wouldn't bother you,” she said.