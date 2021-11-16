'Go f*** yourselves' — Bonang slams tweeps telling her to have a baby soon

Probably sick and tired of strangers constantly asking her when she plans on having a baby, media personality Bonang Matheba recently resorted to insults on the TL and served a spicy clapback to nosy tweeps.

Comparing the media personality to American host Oprah Winfrey, a troll took to Twitter on Monday questioning why the two television stars do not have any children to keep their legacy alive.

“I don't understand why they don't want to have children so that the legacy extends” the tweep wrote.

Another quoted the Twitter post reiterating the question in a now-deleted tweet asking “When?”