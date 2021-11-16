TshisaLIVE

'Go f*** yourselves' — Bonang slams tweeps telling her to have a baby soon

16 November 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Bonang Matheba slams tweeps pestering her about having babies.
Probably sick and tired of strangers constantly asking her when she plans on having a baby, media personality Bonang Matheba recently resorted to insults on the TL and served a spicy clapback to nosy tweeps.

Comparing the media personality to American host Oprah Winfrey, a troll took to Twitter on Monday questioning why the two television stars do not have any children to keep their legacy alive.

“I don't understand why they don't want to have children so that the legacy extends” the tweep wrote.

Another quoted the Twitter post reiterating the question in a now-deleted tweet asking “When?”

Twitter post.
Twitter post.
Bonang quickly served a spicy clap back writing: “Go f*** yourselves,” accompanying the insult with a heart emoji — which is her MO.

While Bonang does not have offspring of her own yet, she has been vocal about her plans of having babies one day.

In October the media personality gushed over her mystery man saying that she was in love with him and wanted to start a family with him.

“I love this boy. Finna give him some babies,” she wrote.

During an Instagram live with IOL in July 2020 Bonang Matheba spoke of how much she adored children but at the time was focusing on her career and living her life.

“I love children and I know as soon as I have a child everything is going to stop. I can't have a child now because I am very selfish with myself and with my time. There are certain things that I want to do first and achieve before I bring someone into this world,” she said.

