‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit from Malaika

16 November 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Tshedi Mholo takes her final bow as a singer under the Malaika banner.
Image: Instagram/ Tshedi Mholo

Matshediso “Tshedi” Mholo has been working hard to reinvent herself outside being part of Afro-pop music group Malaika, and is ready to officially cut the umbilical cord and soar as a solo artist.

In an official statement shared on her social pages, the singer said she would no longer do public performances under the banner of Malaika. She said there was no animosity involved in her exit but rather to give her room to start a new chapter in her career and grow.

“Being in the band took a toll on me on so many levels and I have reached a stage where I cannot carry the burden any further. I have constantly found myself under the pressure of being the only girl in the band and having to live up t0 certain expectations.

“Even after flying solo in 2013, it has been somewhat difficult to cut through the clutter without the shadow of the Malaika cloud following me every step of the way. It has been to my benefit in some instances and my downfall in some,” read part of the statement.

Malaika, best known for hit song Destiny, consisted of Tshedi, Bongani Nchang and the late Jabulani Ndaba.

Tshedi went on to wish Bongani well in his career, granting him liberty to replace her, and said she would continue thriving in her career as a singer, businesswoman and social activist while juggling motherhood.

“If there is one thing being part of Malaika has taught me over the years it is that life is too short to not chase any dream a person might have. That said, I hope my decision would serve as an inspiration to anyone out there who might not be scared to chase their goals individually and independently”.

Read the full statement below:

