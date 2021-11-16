‘I find it ridiculous’ — Ayanda Thabethe responds to ‘boob job’ reports

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has responded to claims she has had cosmetic surgery on her boobs.

In a series of tweets she cleared the air when she said her boobs were God-given and no alterations were made.

Ayanda said she found it ridiculous that Podcast and Chill host DJ MacG and Sunday World were discussing her boobs, alleging they are silicon.

“No, I have never done a boob job. All genetics and God-given. Not that I owed you this but have it and do what you will with the information . You’re welcome.”