‘I find it ridiculous’ — Ayanda Thabethe responds to ‘boob job’ reports
‘All genetics and God-given’
TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has responded to claims she has had cosmetic surgery on her boobs.
In a series of tweets she cleared the air when she said her boobs were God-given and no alterations were made.
Ayanda said she found it ridiculous that Podcast and Chill host DJ MacG and Sunday World were discussing her boobs, alleging they are silicon.
“No, I have never done a boob job. All genetics and God-given. Not that I owed you this but have it and do what you will with the information . You’re welcome.”
I can’t believe people were discussing my boobs. I find it ridiculous BUT @MacGUnleashed and @SundayWorldZA … NO I have never done a boob job … all genetics and God given not that I owed you this but have it and do what you will with the information . You’re welcome. https://t.co/F4zaua6xTz— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) November 15, 2021
The TV presenter slammed people who felt entitled to someone’s body choices. She insisted that if it wasn’t coming out of your pocket, it’ none of your business unless the person openly shares their journey.
“Why do people feel so entitled to information pertaining to one’s chosen cosmetic surgeries? Are you paying for their operation? If not, no-one owes you answers about their body unless they choose to disclose it. It is a personal choice. Having said that, no I didn’t do my boobs.”
Ayanda blamed social media for people’s entitlement in the private affairs of others.
“Social media has made people feel so entitled to people’s personal lives and general life choices. It’s absurd.”
It’s not the first time the TV personality has had to fob off rumours about a boob job. In 2019 a tweep insinuated she had boob surgery. She clapped back at the tweep, telling him to get the facts straight before sharing such news.
Why do people feel so entitled to information pertaining to one’s chosen cosmetic surgeries? Are you paying for their operation? If not, no one owes you answers about THEIR BODY unless they choose to disclose it. It is a personal choice. Having said that, no I didnt do my boobs.— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) November 15, 2021
Social media has made people feel so entitled to peoples personal lives and general life choices. It’s absurd.— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) November 15, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.