POLL | Ladies, how much do you expect for a girlfriend allowance?

16 November 2021 - 12:54
Boity Thulo wants a R450k girlfriend allowance.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo sent social media into a tizz recently after she revealed that a R450,000 girlfriend allowance would do her just fine.

The Bakae hitmaker was featured on YouTube star and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase's channel.

Boity first asked Mihlali if she has ever received an allowance and how much it was. Mihlali said she received R50,000 when she was younger, and spillled that she now expects R100,000 since she has become more expensive. 

“That's very cute ... It sorted out everything for you at the time,” said Boity.

She added that while she has never received a girlfriend allowance, she got anything she wanted from her previous partners.

But if she had to put a price on it now, considering her needs and lifestyle, R450,000 would be a great start.

“For me, girlfriend allowance is supposed to add ... I'm already working, I have things, so if you're going to give something it can't be piggy bank vibes. If you are giving me R450,000 a month I wouldn't bother you,” he said. 

She said she wouldn't put her man under pressure but the amount would motivate him to work harder so he could afford her.

