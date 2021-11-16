POLL | Ladies, how much do you expect for a girlfriend allowance?

Boity Thulo sent social media into a tizz recently after she revealed that a R450,000 girlfriend allowance would do her just fine.

The Bakae hitmaker was featured on YouTube star and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase's channel.

Boity first asked Mihlali if she has ever received an allowance and how much it was. Mihlali said she received R50,000 when she was younger, and spillled that she now expects R100,000 since she has become more expensive.

“That's very cute ... It sorted out everything for you at the time,” said Boity.

She added that while she has never received a girlfriend allowance, she got anything she wanted from her previous partners.

But if she had to put a price on it now, considering her needs and lifestyle, R450,000 would be a great start.