TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai launches her record label and thanks Cassper for mentorship

16 November 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Nadia Nakai teases toward releasing new music as she launches her record label.
Nadia Nakai teases toward releasing new music as she launches her record label.
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai

Congratulations are in order for rapper and entrepreneur Nadia Nakai after she launched her record label Bragga Records on Tuesday. 

The rapper took to her social media timeline to announce the big news, thanking her former record label Family Tree and Cassper Nyovest for investing in her.

“I’m so excited about the next chapter of my life! Here’s to officially starting my own record label, Bragga Records. I wouldn’t be able to do this without Cassper Nyovest and Family Tree. Thank you for all you invested in me over the years!” she wrote.

The rapper went on to tease towards releasing new music soon.

“New music loading.” 

This follows after Nadia revealed in July during her interview with Slikour that she had parted ways with her former record label to grow.

“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label.  I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good.”

“I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been very instrumental in my career and life,” she said.

Though Cassper is still to comment publicly on the official launch of Nadia's record label, he's made it clear that though they no longer work together, they are personally on good terms.

“She left the label and we no longer work together, so naturally we won’t hang as much. She’s got a new team and I’m sure she’ll be good because she always did her own thing anyway,” he wrote.

Halala! Nadia Nakai celebrates 'Naaa Mean' going gold

"It’s so crazy that it’s not my first gold!"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Hold up! what? Nadia Nakai trends after Vic Mensa shows off his new 'bae'

"Haibo, this guy was dating Nadia 5 minutes ago?" said one Nadia Nakai fan in Vic's comment section.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

It ended in tears! Nadia Nakai reveals that she and Vic Mensa broke up

“We broke up, but it's fine, it doesn’t matter,” said the rapper.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Katlego Maboe opens up about his journey back to happiness TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Hebanna DJ Juju is lit!' — Tweeps react to Julius Malema DJ set at Konka TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Oskido gives SA first look at DJ Zinhle's adorable baby Asante TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources