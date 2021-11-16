Nadia Nakai launches her record label and thanks Cassper for mentorship
Congratulations are in order for rapper and entrepreneur Nadia Nakai after she launched her record label Bragga Records on Tuesday.
The rapper took to her social media timeline to announce the big news, thanking her former record label Family Tree and Cassper Nyovest for investing in her.
“I’m so excited about the next chapter of my life! Here’s to officially starting my own record label, Bragga Records. I wouldn’t be able to do this without Cassper Nyovest and Family Tree. Thank you for all you invested in me over the years!” she wrote.
The rapper went on to tease towards releasing new music soon.
“New music loading.”
“A Mentor is someone who sees more talent and ability within you than you see in yourself and helps bring it out of you” 🙏🏾❤️— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) November 15, 2021
Bragga Records OFFICIAL!!!! 🚀
New music loading… 🤞🏾 https://t.co/e52yJG9hfh
This follows after Nadia revealed in July during her interview with Slikour that she had parted ways with her former record label to grow.
“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good.”
“I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been very instrumental in my career and life,” she said.
Though Cassper is still to comment publicly on the official launch of Nadia's record label, he's made it clear that though they no longer work together, they are personally on good terms.
“She left the label and we no longer work together, so naturally we won’t hang as much. She’s got a new team and I’m sure she’ll be good because she always did her own thing anyway,” he wrote.
Nah but she left the label and we no longer work together so naturally we won't hang as much. She's got a new team and I'm sure she'll be good cause she always did her own thing anyway.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 10, 2021
