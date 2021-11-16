Nadia Nakai launches her record label and thanks Cassper for mentorship

Congratulations are in order for rapper and entrepreneur Nadia Nakai after she launched her record label Bragga Records on Tuesday.

The rapper took to her social media timeline to announce the big news, thanking her former record label Family Tree and Cassper Nyovest for investing in her.

“I’m so excited about the next chapter of my life! Here’s to officially starting my own record label, Bragga Records. I wouldn’t be able to do this without Cassper Nyovest and Family Tree. Thank you for all you invested in me over the years!” she wrote.

The rapper went on to tease towards releasing new music soon.

“New music loading.”