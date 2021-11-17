TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest responds to claims ‘The Braai Show with Cass’ ratings are plummeting

17 November 2021 - 12:12 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest is not phased by the rumours that his show's ratings are dropping.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper and TV presenter Cassper Nyovest is not fazed by claims his TV show's ratings are dwindling.

The rapper replied to a tweet asking how he felt about the dip in viewership by claiming there is talk of a rerun for the show.

"I'm not even going to explain anything, my dawg. You always have the answers in your tweet but fact is, I made big bank and my client is very happy with my service.

"Everywhere I go I meet fans who watch it religiously and are talks of a rerun," he said.

The rapper also hit back at suggestions the reason the show was trending every week was because he was buying a spot on the trends list.

