Cassper Nyovest responds to claims ‘The Braai Show with Cass’ ratings are plummeting
Rapper and TV presenter Cassper Nyovest is not fazed by claims his TV show's ratings are dwindling.
The rapper replied to a tweet asking how he felt about the dip in viewership by claiming there is talk of a rerun for the show.
"I'm not even going to explain anything, my dawg. You always have the answers in your tweet but fact is, I made big bank and my client is very happy with my service.
"Everywhere I go I meet fans who watch it religiously and are talks of a rerun," he said.
I'm not even gonna explain anything my dawg. You always have the answers in your tweet but fact is, i made Big Bank and my client is very happy with my service. Everywhere I go i meet fans who watch it religiously and their is talks of a rerun. #TheBraaiShowWithCass https://t.co/obzuZnRqI4— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 16, 2021
The rapper also hit back at suggestions the reason the show was trending every week was because he was buying a spot on the trends list.
Apparently I'm buying promo for #TheBraaiShowWithCass to trend. Batho ba rata go bua mawaza ka lina laka witsi. That's why I keep applying the pressure in real life!!! This December finna be lit for me!!! We going off!!! Bomb after bomb!!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 16, 2021
