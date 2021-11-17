LEVELS! Major League reveal they have an amapiano track with Doja Cat in the works
Major league DJz have revealed that they will return to Mzansi with an amapiano song featuring American star Doja Cat in hand.
The amapiano stars, who are on a working trip to the US, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news with fans.
“Bringing a record home with Doja ... Piano to the f**ken world,” they wrote.
Bringing a record home with Doja… Piano to the fucken world 🌎 🤘🏾— AMAWELE 🎹🏆 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) November 16, 2021
This is not the first international feature the DJs have teased.
In October, they hinted at a collaboration with Jorja Smith and hit the studio with RnB muso Masego.
The DJs have been on a global takeover and have been seen rubbing shoulders with a number of international stars.
Riky Rick congratulated the DJs on successfully achieving their five-year-old goal to perform at Paradiso in Amsterdam when they rocked the venue in October.
“It's hard to describe the feeling of experiencing the youngsters complete the vision after so much pain and struggle. All the sacrifice and disappointments. God is showing us he is alive. Well done, boys. Keep running. You are protected by the blood of Christ,” Riky Rick wrote.