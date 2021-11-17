'My heart is broken' — tributes pour in for popular Afrikaans singer Theuns Jordaan

Popular Afrikaans singer Theuns Jordaan has died.

His passing was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by family spokesperson Ilza Roggeband, who said the star had lost his battle with leukaemia.

The star, known for his hits including Roeper Van My Hart, Soos Bloed, Beautiful In Beaufort Wes, Kouevuur and Skipskop, was diagnosed with leukaemia last year, a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.

Theuns started chemotherapy shortly after receiving the diagnosis, and later went into remission.

He had a bone-marrow transplant in March. He spent several weeks in hospital in May this year, with his management telling fans that he was in high spirits upon his release.

His team announced in July that he was again in remission.

No further details on his death have been confirmed, with the family set to release a statement soon.

Roggeband said Jordaan's family was "heartbroken" and "in shock" at his passing.

"The family is obviously very shocked but they are trying to make sense of it all," she said.

Radio personality Barney Simon, the DA and musician Steve Hofmeyr were among those who paid tribute to Jordaan on social media, calling him “special”.

Musician Armand Hofmeyr said: “Theuns my old friend, I learned a lot from you. Most of my writing work is based on what you taught me.