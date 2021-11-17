'My heart is broken' — tributes pour in for popular Afrikaans singer Theuns Jordaan
Popular Afrikaans singer Theuns Jordaan has died.
His passing was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by family spokesperson Ilza Roggeband, who said the star had lost his battle with leukaemia.
The star, known for his hits including Roeper Van My Hart, Soos Bloed, Beautiful In Beaufort Wes, Kouevuur and Skipskop, was diagnosed with leukaemia last year, a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.
Theuns started chemotherapy shortly after receiving the diagnosis, and later went into remission.
He had a bone-marrow transplant in March. He spent several weeks in hospital in May this year, with his management telling fans that he was in high spirits upon his release.
His team announced in July that he was again in remission.
No further details on his death have been confirmed, with the family set to release a statement soon.
Roggeband said Jordaan's family was "heartbroken" and "in shock" at his passing.
"The family is obviously very shocked but they are trying to make sense of it all," she said.
Radio personality Barney Simon, the DA and musician Steve Hofmeyr were among those who paid tribute to Jordaan on social media, calling him “special”.
Musician Armand Hofmeyr said: “Theuns my old friend, I learned a lot from you. Most of my writing work is based on what you taught me.
Rus in vrede. Jy was baie spesiaal gewees. Wat 'n stem. #TheunsJordaan pic.twitter.com/9UvMZuWT1S— Barney Simon (@BarneySimon) November 17, 2021
Ek sal wag vir bevestiging maar ek hoor slegte nuus van Theuns. My hart is bitter seer.— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) November 17, 2021
Ons innige meegevoel aan die familie en vriende met die afsterwe van Theuns Jordaan. Die Afrikaanse musieklandskap het 'n reus verloor. #RIVTheuns pic.twitter.com/PQfTUw1ZXt— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 17, 2021
Condolences to the family and friends of Theuns Jordaan. You were one of the best my friend @TheunsJordaan https://t.co/joFY8Wz8nT— JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) November 17, 2021
Sad news— Susan van Staden (@susan7468) November 17, 2021
RIP @TheunsJordaan
Your voice wil never be quiet.
Not a fan of Afrikaans music but Theuns Jordaan was a damn legend. Rus sag 🙏— Mia (@marielouise_82) November 17, 2021
My hart huil oor Theuns Jordaan— 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖊 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖆𝖘 (@Deme80537610) November 17, 2021
Jy was soos bloed vir ons
Rus in Vrede vriend van ons almal
🙏
A sad day for South Africa, for Afrikaans and for me as a fan. RIP to this talented man with a stunning unique extraordinary voice, 😢 Theuns Jordaan. #TheunsJordaan pic.twitter.com/iRKdEUkCee— Gail (@gail13sa) November 17, 2021
My hart 💔#theunsjordaan pic.twitter.com/y9FCyTTnzZ— Michelle Boshoff-Turner (@MichBoshoff) November 17, 2021
Such sad news of another legend gone too soon. #theunsjordaan #RIP #Afrikaans 🎶 🎤 https://t.co/rewFySmgfY— G (@gabrielpleroux) November 17, 2021