Nomcebo Zikode is on a road to forgiveness and leaving the past behind

Singer Nomcebo Zikode has been through a lot in her music career, and said what has kept her sane is her faith in God. She has chosen to focus on the bright side of life.

The singer has been warding off negative comments from social media users. Everything from naysayers who insist she is talentless to people who have chosen to not to support her in her recent impasse with Master KG.

Though she has clarified there is no beef, people have minds of their own. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nomcebo said she believes God will sort out all the bad things that happen to her.

“ There are people who do bad things to us in life, and we will always wish that harm befalls them and wonder why God doesn’t punish them, forgetting that God loves us all. He will give you an opportunity to change because he loves you too. Our flaw is we want to focus on the bad and we wish bad things would happen to them.

“ I will never say my life is 100% OK. There are challenges I’m facing. When there is something bad happening God will sort that out for me. One day he will, and only he knows when but it’s not for me to ask God to avenge me. What I need to do, if I see that this door is about to close, I try to open another door, I don't have to work hard to do it, God does miracles. Like now I’m from America,” she said.