SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones' son's 1st birthday

From hot wheels to hot moms club! Minnie Dlamini-Jones hosted her friends and family at Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre this past weekend to celebrate her son Netha's 1st birthday.

The media personality took to Instagram on Tuesday giving context to the car and racetrack-themed party, saying it was inspired by her son's love for cars.

“My kid is obsessed with cars,” she said.

Among the hot moms attending the birthday celebration, we spotted Miss South Africa 2007 Tansey Coetzee and actress Zola Nombona.

Take a look at the pictures below: