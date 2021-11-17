TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones' son's 1st birthday

17 November 2021 - 10:39 By Joy Mphande
Minnie Dlamini-Jones shares a glimpse of her son's birthday party.
Image: Minnie Dlamini-Jones/ Instagram

From hot wheels to hot moms club! Minnie Dlamini-Jones hosted her friends and family at Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre this past weekend to celebrate her son Netha's 1st birthday.

The media personality took to Instagram on Tuesday giving context to the car and racetrack-themed party, saying it was inspired by her son's love for cars.

“My kid is obsessed with cars,” she said.

Among the hot moms attending the birthday celebration, we spotted Miss South Africa 2007 Tansey Coetzee and actress Zola Nombona.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Minnie has kept her son from the public eye, but has shared a bit about her motherhood journey. 

“I still can’t believe I’m a whole Mom! My boy, thank you for being the most perfect and sweet baby. You’ve given us a renewed sense of purpose.”

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda took to Instagram, giving Minnie and her husband props for being great parents.

“Congrats, mommy. You made it through the toughest year as a mom and with your heart a tad bit healed. Netha has brought a blizzard of blessings, and I absolutely love watching you and Squinzo parent,” she wrote.

