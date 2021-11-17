'The Wife' actor Bonko 'Mqhele' Khoza says he's grateful for great reviews

It's actor Bonko Khoza's time to shine as more and more people are warming up to Mqhele - his character on The Wife.

The telenovela outperformed all Showmax shows when it smashed the records for the most first-day views, most hours watched within four days of launch and it outperformed the launch of any movie and series that has ever aired on the platform.

The actor has been named actor of the week by Actor Spaces whose main aim is to celebrate excellence in the African film, television and theatre industry.

Each week they choose an actor whose work they admire and this week it's Bonko.

“When preparation meets story, the actor's job is to deliver a true portrayal of a vision that we can all relate to. Through Bonko's performance we see and believe that Mqhele exists and from that we engage. He displays the fundamental rule of enjoying a character which allows for beautiful variation, the dialogue is delivered well with perfect timing. Audiences that have read the books have been raving about this precise reflection of character, he is real and here, true process of character development,” they said as they celebrated the actor.