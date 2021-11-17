TshisaLIVE

Unathi Nkayi's booting from Kaya FM 'due to conduct that rendered relationship intolerable'

17 November 2021 - 11:12 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Unathi Nkayi has been fired from Kaya 959.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Singer, Idols SA judge, and seasoned broadcaster Unathi Nkayi has been fired from her show on Kaya 959.

The radio station announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, explaining that the star's contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

“Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of trust between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms Nkayi.

“The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired, in the interest of both parties. Save to state that Ms Nkayis version of events has been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting.” 

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Unathi were not unsuccessful at the time of publishing, this article will be updated once recieved.

Unathi has been with the station for less than two years and hosted Midday Joy from noon to 3pm.

The station said Unathi's replacement will be announced in due course.

