Zandie Khumalo says being a mom inspired her isiZulu Christmas carol

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede's maternity journey has inspired her to create an isiZulu Christmas carol in time for the festive season and she hopes to create precious holiday memories with her son with it.

As she gears to release her single titled Indodana on December 3 — marking her as the first Afro Soul to release a Christmas Carol — the singer tells TshisaLIVE that she has plans to one day release a Christmas album.

“As a new mother, of course I want my son to grow up listening or singing the global Christmas carols, but he also needs to know that as Africans we also have our own things, hence it's written in Zulu.”

“When you have a child so many things go through your mind, like how you want to raise him and what you want to protect him from — this idea was one of the things that I wanted my son to have,” she tells TshisaLIVE.