'Akho need sana!' — SA reacts to Vusi Nova's name change to S’Nova

Musician Vusi Nova has changed his stage name again — for the third time since he introduced himself to Mzansi but most of his fans feel there's no need for the name change.

The unprovoked change seems to have come about as part of Vusi's rebranding to join the cool kids on the amapiano bandwagon.

The talented singer is rebranding and will be releasing his new music under the moniker S’Nova.

Vusi first released music as Vusi Nongxa, then changed his name to Vusi Nova before changing it to S'Nova the Black Panther. His song, Shuku Shuku will be released on Friday.