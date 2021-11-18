'Is this all she does?' — Uncle Waffles splits Twitter with another 'Adiwele' video

DJ Uncle Waffles is slowly becoming a household name in Mzansi. When she was thrust into the spotlight a couple of months ago her signature song was Adiwele by Youngstunna ft Kabza De Small and it took Mzansi by storm.

Now that the song has gained her critical acclaim in showbiz, tweeps are wondering if that's the only song she prefers on her sets.

A viral video doing the rounds on the TLs has tweeps in a frenzy trying to figure out if there's more that the DJ can offer.