'Is this all she does?' — Uncle Waffles splits Twitter with another 'Adiwele' video
DJ Uncle Waffles is slowly becoming a household name in Mzansi. When she was thrust into the spotlight a couple of months ago her signature song was Adiwele by Youngstunna ft Kabza De Small and it took Mzansi by storm.
Now that the song has gained her critical acclaim in showbiz, tweeps are wondering if that's the only song she prefers on her sets.
A viral video doing the rounds on the TLs has tweeps in a frenzy trying to figure out if there's more that the DJ can offer.
Uncle Waffles set last night at Sumo Night Club pic.twitter.com/fHMUJFH4yb— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) November 17, 2021
Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is seen in the clip that has surfaced on Twitter gigging at a club in Rosebank and doing one of the moves that made Mzansi stand up and notice.
Even though there's more to her DJ sets than Adiwele, she has been riding the Adiwele wave since a video of her went viral on social media and drew the attention of American rapper Drake.
Tweeps are in a raging debate about Waffles' continued spinning and dancing to the same song.
While some may be dissing her on the sly, other tweeps said she is securing the bag and all the talk doesn't matter, because she's getting booked.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.
I don't know man but I think she's more of an Adiwele ambassador than she is a Dj https://t.co/iXPg249dVt— Vutomi (@VutomiKhosa5) November 18, 2021
What I like about this whole thing is, y'all talk / comment shiit kodwa yena on the other hand she's getting paid and more gigs📈— Prodigal Son♋ (@Tshepi_Namz) November 18, 2021
So @unclewaffffles Adiwele ntwana tot 'n tot💯 pic.twitter.com/KuwTs6ZvC6
I thought people were joking about Uncle Waffles playing "Adiwele" everytime. I saw like 13 videos and they all had adiwele😭😭😭— never too old to be called baby. (@cruel_im_ii) November 18, 2021
*uncle waffles plays adiwele for the 1065 time*— Junior (@itsthe_Fade) November 17, 2021
Kabza: izwile iTrack yami https://t.co/5DvpCecqiq pic.twitter.com/ncr9wzqja7
She can play that Adiwele song ×1000000 if it's securing her bag 💰 then so be it... let her be maan, let her play that song and make money— ™️The Big K™️ ⚜ (@Questar_MK) November 18, 2021
Let her do the same dance moves and all that shit
Just don't watch her videos if awumfuni 🤷🏾♂️
Don't attack me andinabazali 😥 pic.twitter.com/jx69JghMFa
Uncle waffles when the DJ before her slot, plays Adiwele 😡 pic.twitter.com/iiYA3VgTP5— 🍃 (@NcedoNgomane) November 18, 2021
