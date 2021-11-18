K.O denies writing DJ Maphorisa's fire verse on ‘Izolo’

Rapper K.O has refuted claims that he had a hand in writing DJ Maphorisa's hit single Izolo.

This after sahiphop247 tweeted that K.O wrote the verse on Izolo for DJ Maphorisa aka Madumane and taught him how to flow.

The rapper responded to the post, saying it was a bogus claim but gave him props for what he has been doing in the music industry.

“Big cap! The homies are crushing the game all on their own. Just salute!” he wrote.