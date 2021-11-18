TshisaLIVE

K.O denies writing DJ Maphorisa's fire verse on ‘Izolo’

18 November 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
K.O slams rumours of him being involved in the making of the hit song 'Izolo'.
K.O slams rumours of him being involved in the making of the hit song 'Izolo'.
Image: Instagram/K.O

Rapper K.O has refuted claims that he had a hand in writing DJ Maphorisa's hit single Izolo.

This after sahiphop247 tweeted that K.O wrote the verse on Izolo for DJ Maphorisa aka Madumane and taught him how to flow.

The rapper responded to the post, saying it was a bogus claim but gave him props for what he has been doing in the music industry.

“Big cap! The homies are crushing the game all on their own. Just salute!” he wrote.

Maphorisa's song Izolo, featuring Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga, and Visca, is one of amapiano's chart topping songs, and the producer and DJ has been praised for his verse on the single.

Meanwhile, tweeps are convinced DJ Maphorisa did not write the song alone, and speculated that Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, wrote the verse for him.

Reason has not addressed those claims; he's only cleared the air on whether he writes songs secretly for other artists.

“I don't ghost write. I co-write,” he tweeted.

In another Twitter post, Reason said he is always keen to share his skills with other artists by writing or co-writing songs.

“Ask anybody around me. I’m all about sharing ideas for EVERYONE to win. Even the next big hip hop song was written by me. Cause that’s what I do. I share!!!”

