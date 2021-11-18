TshisaLIVE

'Let’s be friends again. I'm sorry' — Ifani asks Cassper for his forgiveness

18 November 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Ifani pleads with Cassper Nyovest to unblock him on social media and make amends.
Image: Instagram/ Ifani

Rapper Ifani is looking to let bygones be bygones and make amends with rapper Cassper Nyovest after their long-term beef.

The two stars' feud stems from in 2017 when Ifani threw a jab at Cassper Nyovest calling his Tito Mboweni single “trash”, but he has since swallowed his words and wants to be friends with the rapper again.

After the news of American rappers Kanye West and Drake supposedly squashing their beef after videos and images of them together flooded the social media timelines on Wednesday, Ifani took to Twitter apologising to Cassper and pleading with him to unblock him on the social medium.

If Drake and Ye can settle their beef, Who are we not to settle ours? C’mon Nyovest. Unblock me. Let’s be friends again I’m sorry.” he wrote.

Though Cassper has not responded to his plea, the rapper spoke of how he deserved to be respected because of the impact he's had in the hip hop and entertainment industries.

“You got me f**cked up if think im not gonna hype myself when niggas is tryna disrespect my name. Not me, aneva Boyz. I'm gonna let you know, from the gate. I am not the one! I am Cassper Nyovest! No small business! Before anyone puts respect on it, I'll do it my damn self!” he wrote.

