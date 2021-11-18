'Let’s be friends again. I'm sorry' — Ifani asks Cassper for his forgiveness
Rapper Ifani is looking to let bygones be bygones and make amends with rapper Cassper Nyovest after their long-term beef.
The two stars' feud stems from in 2017 when Ifani threw a jab at Cassper Nyovest calling his Tito Mboweni single “trash”, but he has since swallowed his words and wants to be friends with the rapper again.
After the news of American rappers Kanye West and Drake supposedly squashing their beef after videos and images of them together flooded the social media timelines on Wednesday, Ifani took to Twitter apologising to Cassper and pleading with him to unblock him on the social medium.
“If Drake and Ye can settle their beef, Who are we not to settle ours? C’mon Nyovest. Unblock me. Let’s be friends again I’m sorry.” he wrote.
If Drake & Ye can settle their beef,— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) November 17, 2021
Who are we not to settle ours?
C’mon Nyovest.
Unblock me.
Let’s be friends again 🥳
I’m sorry.
Though Cassper has not responded to his plea, the rapper spoke of how he deserved to be respected because of the impact he's had in the hip hop and entertainment industries.
“You got me f**cked up if think im not gonna hype myself when niggas is tryna disrespect my name. Not me, aneva Boyz. I'm gonna let you know, from the gate. I am not the one! I am Cassper Nyovest! No small business! Before anyone puts respect on it, I'll do it my damn self!” he wrote.
You got me fucked up if think im not gonna hype myself when niggas is tryna disrespect my name. Not me, aneva Boyz. Ima let you know, from the gate. I am not the one!!! I am Cassper Nyovest!!! No small business!!! Before anyone puts respect on it, ima do it my damn self!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 17, 2021
Dawg, I'm Cassper Nyovest!!! Le masepeng already. I've done stadiums my, I changed African Hip Hop Music as a whole. I'm the reason niggas wanna own masters. I live the life your favorite African rapper raps about. I'm no small small business. Don't get it fucked up!!! https://t.co/OEBMmeGA6b— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 17, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.