'Let’s be friends again. I'm sorry' — Ifani asks Cassper for his forgiveness

Rapper Ifani is looking to let bygones be bygones and make amends with rapper Cassper Nyovest after their long-term beef.

The two stars' feud stems from in 2017 when Ifani threw a jab at Cassper Nyovest calling his Tito Mboweni single “trash”, but he has since swallowed his words and wants to be friends with the rapper again.

After the news of American rappers Kanye West and Drake supposedly squashing their beef after videos and images of them together flooded the social media timelines on Wednesday, Ifani took to Twitter apologising to Cassper and pleading with him to unblock him on the social medium.

“If Drake and Ye can settle their beef, Who are we not to settle ours? C’mon Nyovest. Unblock me. Let’s be friends again I’m sorry.” he wrote.