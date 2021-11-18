TshisaLIVE

Singer Makhazi emotional over her 20-strong police escort in Kuruman

18 November 2021 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musician Makhadzi was emotional at the star treatment by SAPS at Kuruman
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Musician Makhazi is living her dream and is not afraid to share it with Mzansi.

The star got a proper police escort at her performance in Kuruman in the Northern Cape recently.

Taking to social media, the Ghanama hitmaker shared a snap flanked by police officers.

“Past weekend I was protected by 20 police officers. My car my hotel was protected. I had a chance to ask one policewoman and her answer was, like, we were told that you are coming and more than five police officers were supposed to be off duty.

“But because it's you, they volunteered to come see and protect you. Northern Cape loves you, Makhazi. Shout out to all Northern Cape police who came and protected me, indeed I am living my dream,” she wrote.

The songstress quickly deleted her tweet after some claimed she was “hogging” police while the rest of the province struggled with inadequate policing.

Others came to Makhazi's defence, saying she was a big artist who needed the protection.

Here are some of the reactions from tweeps who stood by her.  

