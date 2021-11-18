Singer Makhazi emotional over her 20-strong police escort in Kuruman
Musician Makhazi is living her dream and is not afraid to share it with Mzansi.
The star got a proper police escort at her performance in Kuruman in the Northern Cape recently.
Taking to social media, the Ghanama hitmaker shared a snap flanked by police officers.
“Past weekend I was protected by 20 police officers. My car my hotel was protected. I had a chance to ask one policewoman and her answer was, like, we were told that you are coming and more than five police officers were supposed to be off duty.
“But because it's you, they volunteered to come see and protect you. Northern Cape loves you, Makhazi. Shout out to all Northern Cape police who came and protected me, indeed I am living my dream,” she wrote.
Besides me looking beautiful 😂Tonight I will be performing in northern cape.kurumani... 🛑 please come through pic.twitter.com/AtLjEfiIld— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) November 13, 2021
The songstress quickly deleted her tweet after some claimed she was “hogging” police while the rest of the province struggled with inadequate policing.
Others came to Makhazi's defence, saying she was a big artist who needed the protection.
Here are some of the reactions from tweeps who stood by her.
Makhadzi is a big artist who probably needs protection in some instances kodwa whole 15 public protectors who were suppose to be on duty neglected their duty to just come protect her is quite disturbing honestly,there's everything wrong with that.— Y'all Fake 💔 (@Cee_Nazour) November 17, 2021
People will always find negatives when it comes to Makhadzi, and most of them are those with a disgusting behavior of using tribalism.— The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) November 17, 2021
Almost every event in south africa the is always police guarding the place, these police was just happy to see the favorite artist makhadzi, now Twitter people are trying to pin this in other direction, mxm pic.twitter.com/pxMieduL5Z— Tshianeo (@kutamatshianeo) November 17, 2021
Y'all bullied Makhadzi into deleting that tweet, we celebs are going through a lot out here 😭— Collen (@Collen_KM) November 17, 2021