Tweeps react to podcaster Slik Talk trashing Cassper’s emotional intelligence

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems unable to catch a break this week, but is undaunted by the criticism and taking it in his stride.

The star was hit by punchlines on all fronts this week when the latest episode of Slik Talk's YouTube series dropped. In it, Slik slammed the rapper's alcohol brand, show on SABC 1, and last album Sweet and Short 2.0.

Cass took to Twitter to respond to the YouTuber's criticism.

“Let me tell you something. When it comes to me, Cassper Nyovest, Don Billiato! Forget Boyz. I'm far too gone. Ya'll can talk all the s**t you want, create alliances, agree le Jutane, you'll never win. All my enemies know deep in their hearts they would love to switch lives.