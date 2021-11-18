TshisaLIVE

Tweeps react to podcaster Slik Talk trashing Cassper’s emotional intelligence

18 November 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest, unbothered by the hate.
Cassper Nyovest, unbothered by the hate.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems unable to catch a break this week, but is undaunted by the criticism and taking it in his stride.

The star was hit by punchlines on all fronts this week when the latest episode of Slik Talk's YouTube series dropped. In it, Slik slammed the rapper's alcohol brand, show on SABC 1, and last album Sweet and Short 2.0.

Cass took to Twitter to respond to the YouTuber's criticism. 

“Let me tell you something. When it comes to me, Cassper Nyovest, Don Billiato! Forget Boyz. I'm far too gone. Ya'll can talk all the s**t you want, create alliances, agree le Jutane, you'll never win. All my enemies know deep in their hearts they would love to switch lives.

Some tweeps suggested it might all be a marketing gimmick the rapper is using to win over fans to his side. Others defended Cassper, saying he needs to tune out the haters.

READ MORE

Cassper Nyovest responds to claims ‘The Braai Show with Cass’ ratings are plummeting

Cassper Nyovest broke his silence on 'plummeting' audience ratings.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest slams claims that he's joined the 'Illuminati': 'I work hard'

"I pray for my blessings and I work hard."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not as rich as radio star

"Cassper is the greatest of his generation. What you cats should do is learn from him," Sizwe said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'The lies don't stop!' — Cassper slams reports he owes DJ Sumbody money

Cassper Nyovest denies being indebted to DJ Sumbody.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Jacob Zuma wishes Babalwa Mneno a happy birthday and she can't deal! TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper says he’d try meet the R450k girlfriend allowance for the right ‘spec’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Hebanna DJ Juju is lit!' — Tweeps react to Julius Malema DJ set at Konka TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...
Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...