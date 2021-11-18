Tweeps react to podcaster Slik Talk trashing Cassper’s emotional intelligence
Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems unable to catch a break this week, but is undaunted by the criticism and taking it in his stride.
The star was hit by punchlines on all fronts this week when the latest episode of Slik Talk's YouTube series dropped. In it, Slik slammed the rapper's alcohol brand, show on SABC 1, and last album Sweet and Short 2.0.
Cass took to Twitter to respond to the YouTuber's criticism.
“Let me tell you something. When it comes to me, Cassper Nyovest, Don Billiato! Forget Boyz. I'm far too gone. Ya'll can talk all the s**t you want, create alliances, agree le Jutane, you'll never win. All my enemies know deep in their hearts they would love to switch lives.
That's why you need to ride for yourself in this game. That's why you need to put your foot on their necks. Cause niggas would do anything to make you look like you're not the guy when they know deep in their hearts it's not debatable. I'm the GOAT! They need to be taking notes. https://t.co/n8XtGYnFYV— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 17, 2021
Some tweeps suggested it might all be a marketing gimmick the rapper is using to win over fans to his side. Others defended Cassper, saying he needs to tune out the haters.
There is no such this as bad marketing tho so in a lighter side of things he is doing great marketing for him..... Who knows maybe cass paid him to do this you know🤷. This is going to make cassper's fan go full on support for him now that this guy did this.....— Dintwe Montsho (@SimonMontso) November 17, 2021
Slim Talk on Cassper Nyovest 😭— YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) November 17, 2021
(1). If you haven’t watched #TheBraaiShowWithCass - please DON'T. I'm saving you time 😭
(2). The streets are saying Billiato tastes like piss 😭
(3). Had you stayed in school - maybe you would have upped your emotional intelligence 😭
GUYS! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AsP5QmXN82
"I think I'm getting used to this.. Can't pretend that I'm new to it... Trashing my name is very lucrative" - Cassper Nyovest— Mxolisi Sibaya (@MxolisiSibaya) November 17, 2021
I wish I was Cassper Nyovest, this country can't survive without talking bout Cassper... We got real issues that needs to be addressed, but Cass haters are here making Cass headlines... Cass is an OG, one nigga that can't be ignored... pic.twitter.com/urgXUTpLCF— WealthIsMyPortion (@PaulKaraboRamah) November 17, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.