Confirmed! SK Khoza gets axed by 'The Queen'

After speculations made the rounds about Sthembiso “SK” Khoza's exit from The Queen, Mzansi Magic has confirmed that the actor has been booted the show.

In an official statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel director for local entertainment channels at Mnet confirmed the news.

“Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast of The Queen,” says Nomsa Philiso.

Though the channel did not disclose the reason for his dismissal, City Press reported that it was due to him allegedly assaulting his ex-fiancée Ayanda “Mandy” Hlongwane who according to the paper allegedly opened a case of assault at the Fourways Police Station with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which lead to his arrest and later him being released on R1000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjondwane confirmed that the he was released on bail.

In July, the actor admitted an a now deleted Instagram post that he had been emotionally abusive towards her

“Keeping things that break your spirit and hurt you inside is not always a good thing. I have come to realise that I have done so and I ended up not realising that I was taking it out on my fiancée Mandy Hlongwane ... whenever I do talk about what is affecting me I would not address it in a calm manner and in turn I didn't see that I was hurting her and in a way I was being emotionally abusive towards her,” he wrote.