TshisaLIVE

Confirmed! SK Khoza gets axed by 'The Queen'

19 November 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
SK Khoza's road with Mzansi Magic's The Queen comes to an end.
SK Khoza's road with Mzansi Magic's The Queen comes to an end.
Image: Instagram/SK Khoza

After speculations made the rounds about Sthembiso “SK” Khoza's exit from The Queen, Mzansi Magic has confirmed that the actor has been booted the show.

In an official statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel director for local entertainment channels at Mnet confirmed the news.

“Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast of The Queen,” says Nomsa Philiso. 

Though the channel did not disclose the reason for his dismissal, City Press reported that it was due to him allegedly assaulting his ex-fiancée Ayanda “Mandy” Hlongwane who according to the paper allegedly opened a case of assault at the Fourways Police Station with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which lead to his arrest and later him being released on R1000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjondwane confirmed that the he was released on bail.

In July, the actor admitted an a now deleted Instagram post that he had been emotionally abusive towards her

“Keeping things that break your spirit and hurt you inside is not always a good thing. I have come to realise that I have done so and I ended up not realising that I was taking it out on my fiancée Mandy Hlongwane ... whenever I do talk about what is affecting me I would not address it in a calm manner and in turn I didn't see that I was hurting her and in a way I was being emotionally abusive towards her,” he wrote.

WATCH | SK Khoza reflects on wisdom he received from Shona Ferguson

“I miss you Mr Sho. In the 8 years I got to know you, I swear they were nothing short of amazing," said SK.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SK Khoza wants to do better for his fiancée: 'In a way, I was emotionally abusive towards her'

Actor Sthembiso Khoza admitted that he's been "unintentionally" abusive toward his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SK Khoza's fiancée Mandy Hlongwane falls victim to the looters

"Ngoba ufundile uzothi I’m collateral damage," a heartbroken Mandy wrote on IG, directing her comment at president Cyril Ramaphosa.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | SK Khoza surprises his fiancée with beautiful painted portraits

"A beautiful surprise it was. SK, thank you babakhe. You always leave me speechless," SK's fiancée said.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma wishes Babalwa Mneno a happy birthday and she can't deal! TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi's booting from Kaya FM 'due to conduct that rendered relationship ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones' son's 1st birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...