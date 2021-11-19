TshisaLIVE

Ifani says Cassper, S'Nova & Phori 'won't be welcomed' in SA hip hop when it's lit again

19 November 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ifani said artists who jumped ship to other genres should stay there.
Image: Instagram/ Ifani

Rapper Ifani has singled out artists he feels should not make their way back to hip-hop, should the dynamics of the music industry change.

It's no secret that the amapiano genre is heading the music industry landscape in Mzansi at the moment, and some hip-hop cats have been under a lot of scrutiny for jumping onto the bandwagon. 

Ifani tweeted on Friday that when the time comes for hip-hop to revive and take over amapiano, these artists should not transition back to the genre, because of their lack of loyalty.

He singled out three artists who made the transition from their respective genres and joined the amapiano wave.   

Vusi Nova, who has recently had a name change to S'Nova, made the list. Not only has he changed his name, he changed his look and switched genres too.

The number two artist on the rapper's list is no surprise: Cassper Nyovest. They have not seen eye-to-eye for a while now. A few days ago Ifani apologised to Cassper and pleaded with him to unblock him on his social media, stating that if the biggest feud ever in modern hip-hop culture - between Drake and Ye - was resolved, theirs could be too. 

Amapiano DJ and producer Maphorisa was also mentioned in the tweet. When asked about it, he said the DJ was cool but he liked jumping ship. 

In his mentions, his fans were not feeling his post and came out guns blazing at his rap career. One user named Kgosi called him out; “But you're not a rapper either, focus on your corporate job and stop trying to trend using other people's names.”

