Ifani says Cassper, S'Nova & Phori 'won't be welcomed' in SA hip hop when it's lit again
Rapper Ifani has singled out artists he feels should not make their way back to hip-hop, should the dynamics of the music industry change.
It's no secret that the amapiano genre is heading the music industry landscape in Mzansi at the moment, and some hip-hop cats have been under a lot of scrutiny for jumping onto the bandwagon.
Ifani tweeted on Friday that when the time comes for hip-hop to revive and take over amapiano, these artists should not transition back to the genre, because of their lack of loyalty.
He singled out three artists who made the transition from their respective genres and joined the amapiano wave.
Vusi Nova, who has recently had a name change to S'Nova, made the list. Not only has he changed his name, he changed his look and switched genres too.
When Hip-Hop takes over Amapiano— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) November 19, 2021
We don’t want: Vusi Nova or Snova
We don’t want: Nyovest or Blockiato
We don’t want: Madumane or Maphori
We want LOYALTY.
The number two artist on the rapper's list is no surprise: Cassper Nyovest. They have not seen eye-to-eye for a while now. A few days ago Ifani apologised to Cassper and pleaded with him to unblock him on his social media, stating that if the biggest feud ever in modern hip-hop culture - between Drake and Ye - was resolved, theirs could be too.
Amapiano DJ and producer Maphorisa was also mentioned in the tweet. When asked about it, he said the DJ was cool but he liked jumping ship.
In his mentions, his fans were not feeling his post and came out guns blazing at his rap career. One user named Kgosi called him out; “But you're not a rapper either, focus on your corporate job and stop trying to trend using other people's names.”
Who are you to tell us who you don't want? Is the genre owned by you?— ᴢᴀɪᴛꜱᴇᴠ (@MdYxrk) November 19, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.