Ifani says Cassper, S'Nova & Phori 'won't be welcomed' in SA hip hop when it's lit again

Rapper Ifani has singled out artists he feels should not make their way back to hip-hop, should the dynamics of the music industry change.

It's no secret that the amapiano genre is heading the music industry landscape in Mzansi at the moment, and some hip-hop cats have been under a lot of scrutiny for jumping onto the bandwagon.

Ifani tweeted on Friday that when the time comes for hip-hop to revive and take over amapiano, these artists should not transition back to the genre, because of their lack of loyalty.

He singled out three artists who made the transition from their respective genres and joined the amapiano wave.

Vusi Nova, who has recently had a name change to S'Nova, made the list. Not only has he changed his name, he changed his look and switched genres too.