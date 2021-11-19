TshisaLIVE

Master KG sued over smash hit 'Jerusalema' by Charmza The DJ

19 November 2021 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Charmza The DJ says Master KG, pictured, called him on August 19 2019 to his studio at Midrand to produce a track with singer Nomcebo.
Image: Instagram/ Master KG

Jerusalema hitmaker and award-winning producer Master KG has again found himself in hot water over the same song he was embroiled in a war of words over with singer Nomcebo over her unpaid royalties. 

He is now being sued over copyright infringement by an artist called Charmza The DJ (real name Ntimela Chris Chauke). He has alleged that Master KG called him on August 19 2019  to come to his studio at Midrand to produce a track with singer Nomcebo.

On Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the letter of demand over copyright ownership that was allegedly served to Master KG, Open Mic Productions, Africori and Warner Music Group by Charmza The DJ's lawyers.

In the statement Charmza said he travelled from Limpopo to Midrand, where he produced a beat for Nomcebo in Master KG’s studio. He said he recorded her vocals, arranged the vocals then went back to Limpopo. Master KG wasn’t in the studio at the time the vocals were recorded and arranged.

He alleges that the producer sent him money to travel from Limpopo to Gauteng.

“Charmza The DJ never received any payment for the production of and work done on the track. Furthermore, there was never any paperwork signed,” read a statement from his legal team.

TshisaLIVE contacted DJ Charmza's legal representation at Adams&Adams, Thando Manentsa. He said Master KG's team has acknowledged their letter.

“We haven't got a substantial report as yet from them, there has been communication but they are yet to respond to the allegations we've made in our letter. They've just acknowledged the letter but no substantial response.

“We are discussing the matter internally with our client. I don't have instructions yet on how they want to proceed but we are discussing things internally and we are hoping in the coming weeks we can push the matter forward, or whatever the case may be. But at this stage I don't have any further instruction from my client,” he said.

TshisaLIVE has asked Open Mic and Master KG  for further comment and their phones rang unanswered. This article will be updated should they respond.

