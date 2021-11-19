Master KG sued over smash hit 'Jerusalema' by Charmza The DJ

Jerusalema hitmaker and award-winning producer Master KG has again found himself in hot water over the same song he was embroiled in a war of words over with singer Nomcebo over her unpaid royalties.

He is now being sued over copyright infringement by an artist called Charmza The DJ (real name Ntimela Chris Chauke). He has alleged that Master KG called him on August 19 2019 to come to his studio at Midrand to produce a track with singer Nomcebo.

On Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the letter of demand over copyright ownership that was allegedly served to Master KG, Open Mic Productions, Africori and Warner Music Group by Charmza The DJ's lawyers.

In the statement Charmza said he travelled from Limpopo to Midrand, where he produced a beat for Nomcebo in Master KG’s studio. He said he recorded her vocals, arranged the vocals then went back to Limpopo. Master KG wasn’t in the studio at the time the vocals were recorded and arranged.

He alleges that the producer sent him money to travel from Limpopo to Gauteng.