Mazwai, Mahlasela to receive 2021 Music in Africa honorary award

Legendary SA musicians Thandiswa Mazwai and Vusi Mahlasela are to receive the 2021 Music in Africa honorary award.

Thandiswa has had a great musical career with Mzansi swooning over her music. Her third, and latest album, Belede, is an ode to her mother and has demonstrated the musician’s versatility.

Her music is often deeply political, with compositions that include traditional Xhosa rhythms, mbaqanga, reggae, kwaito, funk, and jazz. She has collaborated with various artists, including Paul Simon, Hugh Masekela, Stimela, and Busi Mhlongo.

It has been more than 30 years since Vusi gained international recognition when he played at the Zabalaza Festival in London. He later dedicated his debut album, When You Come Back, to those who sacrificed their lives during the liberation struggle. Sometimes referred to as 'the voice', the 56-year-old was honoured in 2013 with the National Order of Ikhamanga in silver.

The Music in Africa award ceremony is set for November 25 at the opening of the Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange, and Showcases in Johannesburg.

According to a press release, the award seeks to recognise outstanding contributions of notable musicians to their home country’s industry and that of Africa as a whole.

“We are delighted to present the Music In Africa honorary award to South African music legends Vusi Mahlasela and Thandiswa Mazwai,” Music In Africa Foundation chairperson Yusuf Mahmoud said.

“These artists are some of the most important flagbearers for African music, and their work to popularise African music around the world should be celebrated by all. We want to thank them for inspiring the next generation of creative talent in SA and across the continent.”