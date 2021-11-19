Sbu Noah on finding another reason to succeed after his mother’s passing

The singer said he had to find purpose again after losing his mother because all his life he had been working hard to afford her a better life.

"One of the reasons I broke down the way I did was that my mom was my everything. The reason I wanted to succeed was because of her. She was a single parent [and] she raised me the best way she could so I wanted to do right by her. When I lost her I kind of lost purpose because she was my purpose. I had to really find another reason to look forward to life,"

It hasn't been easy though, he admitted. Hearing music he created for her and getting used to not having her around were challenges he said he still needs to journey through.

"I still have moments where I break down, especially when I hear her songs. But ultimately I'm glad I was able to pay tribute to her while she was alive with Medley Ka Ma' on my album, the fact that she was there to experience all of that."

Sbu said he is grateful to have a support system that can help him through his healing journey and he has redefined his purpose to live for God.

"More than anything I got the support I needed from friends. For me what stuck out was the people around me. I'm blessed with a great support system. I think God speaks in mysterious ways and there was a point where I needed to know where to go, and it was clear He wanted me to focus on Him."