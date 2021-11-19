TshisaLIVE

‘She’s a gem’ — Fans impressed with Celeste Ntuli’s wit after her chat with Mac G

19 November 2021 - 13:00 By constance Gaanakgomo
Tweeps have marveled at Celeste's pearls of wisdom
Tweeps have marveled at Celeste's pearls of wisdom
Image: Instagram/Celeste Ntuli

Comedienne and actress Celeste Ntuli is a fan favorite when it comes to her comedy and acting skills. Over the years she has showed Mzansi her versatility and prowess, but it was her guest appearance on controversial radio host Mac G’s Podcast and Chill episode that won her affection from Mzansi.

Tweeps were left wanting after her thought-provoking chat with Mac G, and they have been clapping for Celeste and said it was the best episode of the year on the podcast.

Celeste was dropping pearls of wisdom when she candidly spoke her mind about issues from racism to female anatomy, cancel culture and more.

The TLs are flooded with quotes from the chat.

She also lifted the lid on the hotly contested land issue in Mzansi and how that has affected black people. 

"I think we loosely use depression as a word these days, and more especially among black people because I'm like, wait a minute, we haven't gotten the land, don't throw that at us quickly, give us the land and the money and check." 

Some tweeps couldn't believe how dope Celeste was after the episode aired.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users who have new found love for the comedienne.

Heckle if you dare: Celeste Ntuli & SA's sisters of standup

SA's funny women are exploding sexist myths about the art of comedy, one gag at a time. Leigh-Anne Hunter shot the breeze with three of the best - ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

'Some deity somewhere is smiling in my direction' - Comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane talks JICF

"I see SA as, at the very least, in the top four in stand up destinations," said the comedian.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Joburg International Comedy Festival brings back the laughs this October

Mini-festival to feature more than 30 comedians in eight shows from October 1
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma wishes Babalwa Mneno a happy birthday and she can't deal! TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi's booting from Kaya FM 'due to conduct that rendered relationship ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones' son's 1st birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo
“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders