WATCH | Down but not out! Unathi Nkayi focused on music since being fired by Kaya FM
Media personality Unathi Nkayi is moving on swiftly after she was fired by Kaya FM and is channelling her energy into making music instead.
In the wake of the news of her dismissal, Unathi took to Instagram on Thursday sharing that she did a musical collaboration with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee.
“Took Prince Kaybee on a tour of iBlawa ePiza during our breaks and he has one question ... Why do we call it New Bright’ or New Bright’n and not New Brighton?” she wrote, sharing snippets of her new song.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Thursday, the radio station announced that Unathi's contract had been terminated with immediate effect after two years at Kaya FM.
“Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred which resulted in a breakdown of trust between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms Nkayi.
“The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate about the details of what transpired, in the interest of both parties. Save to state that Ms Nkayi’s version of events has been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting.”
