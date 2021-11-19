WATCH | Down but not out! Unathi Nkayi focused on music since being fired by Kaya FM

Media personality Unathi Nkayi is moving on swiftly after she was fired by Kaya FM and is channelling her energy into making music instead.

In the wake of the news of her dismissal, Unathi took to Instagram on Thursday sharing that she did a musical collaboration with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee.

“Took Prince Kaybee on a tour of iBlawa ePiza during our breaks and he has one question ... Why do we call it New Bright’ or New Bright’n and not New Brighton?” she wrote, sharing snippets of her new song.