TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Down but not out! Unathi Nkayi focused on music since being fired by Kaya FM

19 November 2021 - 13:30 By Joy Mphande
Unathi reveals her musical collaboration with DJ Prince Kaybee.
Unathi reveals her musical collaboration with DJ Prince Kaybee.
Image: Instagram/ Unathi

Media personality Unathi Nkayi is moving on swiftly after she was fired by Kaya FM and is channelling her energy into making music instead.

In the wake of the news of her dismissal, Unathi took to Instagram on Thursday sharing that she did a musical collaboration with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee.

“Took Prince Kaybee on a tour of iBlawa ePiza during our breaks and he has one question ... Why do we call it New Bright’ or New Bright’n and not New Brighton?” she wrote, sharing snippets of her new song. 

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Thursday, the radio station announced that Unathi's contract had been terminated with immediate effect after two years at Kaya FM.

“Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred which resulted in a breakdown of trust between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms Nkayi. 

“The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate about the details of what transpired, in the interest of both parties. Save to state that Ms Nkayis version of events has been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting.” 

MORE

Unathi Nkayi's booting from Kaya FM 'due to conduct that rendered relationship intolerable'

The station said the contract ended prematurely "due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward".
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘Please don’t insult us, there’s no big party here’: Mashaba accuses DA of undermining other parties

Mashaba said several opposition parties rejected the DA's proposal to have its mayoral candidates appointed to run Johannesburg and Tshwane.
Politics
1 day ago

Unathi Nkayi and Ayanda Borotho react to R Kelly’s conviction

R. Kelly was convicted by a US federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Our names are not a joke' - Unathi Nkayi slams JP Smith for 'joke'

"And to anyone who is not black who is going to tell us about how people mispronounce their names too, don't. I’m not talking to you, I’m talking to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma wishes Babalwa Mneno a happy birthday and she can't deal! TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi's booting from Kaya FM 'due to conduct that rendered relationship ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones' son's 1st birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo
“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders