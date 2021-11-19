WATCH | Ntombi Mzolo emotional as family showers her with love

Singer and radio personality Ntombi Mzolo was moved to tears after her family showered her with love. They held a surprise love lunch for the Mzolo family at their home.

The Ngcobos are a tight-knit family and have been nothing but supportive to theMzolos, covering them with prayers and love after they recently laid their daughter to rest.

Ntombi buried her son Dumanis as a newborn in 2015 after the child was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Ntombi was dealt another blow when she lost her second child in a tragic car accident.

In a video posted on her sister Vusiwe Ngcobo's Instagram and she shared a heartfelt message on how they are rallying behind the Mzolo family.