WATCH | Ntombi Mzolo emotional as family showers her with love

19 November 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Radio personality and singer Ntombi Mzolo's family moved her to tears.
Image: Instagram/Ntombi Mzolo

Singer and radio personality Ntombi Mzolo was moved to tears after her family showered her with love. They held a surprise love lunch for the Mzolo family at their home.

The Ngcobos are a tight-knit family and have been nothing but supportive to theMzolos, covering them with prayers and love after they recently laid their daughter to rest.

Ntombi buried her son Dumanis as a newborn in 2015 after the child was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Ntombi was dealt another blow when she lost her second child in a tragic car accident. 

In a video posted on her sister Vusiwe Ngcobo's Instagram and she shared a heartfelt message on how they are rallying behind the Mzolo family.

Ntombi walked into their home and was immediately in tears after each family member handed her a rose. With Khaya Mthethwa's Mkhulumsebenzi playing in the background, the family one by one walked to Ntombi to give her flowers.

"As a family, we want them to know we are here for them and that God is still God no matter the circumstances. We thank God for His strengthening and healing power, His love, mercy and never ending grace," wrote Vusiwe.

She said "nothing beats family and we are forever grateful for the grace of God in our lives".

Vusiwe has admired her sister's strength.

"You are clothed with strength and dignity and you laugh without fear of the future because of who God is in you. Oh my goodness, I see God in you every day, now more than ever before."

