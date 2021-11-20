‘I guess all good things come to an end’ — Pearl Thusi saddened by ‘Live AMP’ bowing out

Having first premiered on SABC1 in 2007, music show Live Amp took a bow on Friday after 25 seasons and Pearl Thusi, who was with the show for three, has shared her fondest memories.

The actress told TshisaLIVE that though it was hard to see the music show come to an end, she felt positive it marked the birth of a new era.

“I guess all good things come to an end. It's really sad because I feel like the type of legacy the show had, it shouldn't be ending. Maybe this represents a new era,” she said.

Here's a look at some of the most precious moments Pearl remembers from being a part of Live AMP:

WATCHING THE EVOLUTION OF ARTISTS

Pearl was granted the opportunity to meet local stars, some before they reached the prime of their careers and others at their peaks.

“I think about Pro Kid, Bra Hugh Masekela, Bab' Joe Mafela, Mama Mary Twala. There are so many people who we watched during the evolution of their careers. Like Cassper, we saw that whole thing happen, Nasty C to a certain extent but that was towards the end of my journey with Live AMP. I could never name enough of the incredible people we met.”