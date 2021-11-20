TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Lasizwe introduces Auntie Pancakes as he spins the decks

20 November 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lasizwe spins the decks
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza

YouTuber and TV presenter Lasizwe Dambuza recently introduced Mzansi to "Auntie Pancakes". 

On Instagram he posted  a video of himself “spinning the decks” and dancing to the popular amapiano song Adiwele by Young Stunna featuring Kabza De Small. 

Though he didn't make it clear whether he's looking at becoming a DJ or merely jumping on the viral trend, his fans caught on quickly to what the star was trying to do: Giving DJ Uncle Waffles a nod.

The song was thrust to popularity when DJ Uncle Waffles became an internet sensation thanks to her unique dance moves. Not only did she spin the decks but also danced specific moves relating to the song Lasizwe was mimicking in his "set".  

In the comment section people were praising him for his wit, and the crafty name and his subtle ode to DJ Uncle Waffles.

Watch the video below:

Lasizwe dons many hats he uses to keep the money rolling and is always looking at other ways to ensure he secures the bag.

He is a YouTuber, comedian, radio host, actor and  social media and television personality.

The Fake It Till You Make It star  recently scored a hosting gig at Comedy Central Roast. The four-part digital series that premiered on Comedy Central Africa social media platforms will also air on pan-African audience DStv Channel 122.

TshisaLIVE
