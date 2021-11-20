WATCH | LOL! Lasizwe introduces Auntie Pancakes as he spins the decks

YouTuber and TV presenter Lasizwe Dambuza recently introduced Mzansi to "Auntie Pancakes".

On Instagram he posted a video of himself “spinning the decks” and dancing to the popular amapiano song Adiwele by Young Stunna featuring Kabza De Small.

Though he didn't make it clear whether he's looking at becoming a DJ or merely jumping on the viral trend, his fans caught on quickly to what the star was trying to do: Giving DJ Uncle Waffles a nod.

The song was thrust to popularity when DJ Uncle Waffles became an internet sensation thanks to her unique dance moves. Not only did she spin the decks but also danced specific moves relating to the song Lasizwe was mimicking in his "set".

In the comment section people were praising him for his wit, and the crafty name and his subtle ode to DJ Uncle Waffles.

Watch the video below: