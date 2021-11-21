TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest chats about his role models & why he deserves respect

21 November 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest reckons he's the best. 'I'm the GOAT!' he says.
Cassper Nyovest reckons he's the best. 'I'm the GOAT!' he says.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest's life has been put under a microscope these past few days but that has not stopped him from sharing his love and admiration for his role models with his followers. 

One of his followers asked him on Twitter where he got the inspiration from and the late rapper and Motswako pioneer HHP made the list. Cass and Jabba had a brotherly relationship and Cassper has said many times that HHP is the one who put him on. His inspo even stretches to America's billionaire rapper Kanye West.

“I've always spoken about it. My dad is one of them, the most humble soul I've ever met. HHP is one of them, the man's intelligence was authentic and commendable. Kanye of course, he is an independent mind who isn't afraid to express himself.”

Cassper has also given himself the G.O.A.T status. He said people need to be taking notes from him.

“That's why you need to ride for yourself in this game. That's why you need to put your foot on their necks. Cause niggas would do anything to make you look like you're not the guy when they know deep in their hearts it's not debatable. I'm the GOAT! They need to be taking notes.”

Tweeps react to podcaster Slik Talk trashing Cassper’s emotional intelligence

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems unable to catch a break this week, but appears undaunted by the criticism and is apparently taking it in his stride.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nadia Nakai launches her record label and thanks Cassper for mentorship

"I’m so excited about the next chapter of my life!"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper Nyovest slams claims that he's joined the 'Illuminati': 'I work hard'

"I pray for my blessings and I work hard."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to claim Cassper is blocking people for saying he is not as rich as radio star

"Cassper is the greatest of his generation. What you cats should do is learn from him," Sizwe said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Master KG sued over smash hit 'Jerusalema' by Charmza The DJ TshisaLIVE
  2. Ifani says Cassper, S'Nova & Phori 'won't be welcomed' in SA hip hop when it's ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Confirmed! SK Khoza gets axed by 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Akho need sana!' — SA reacts to Vusi Nova's name change to S’Nova TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I guess all good things come to an end’ — Pearl Thusi saddened by ‘Live AMP’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo