Cassper Nyovest chats about his role models & why he deserves respect

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest's life has been put under a microscope these past few days but that has not stopped him from sharing his love and admiration for his role models with his followers.

One of his followers asked him on Twitter where he got the inspiration from and the late rapper and Motswako pioneer HHP made the list. Cass and Jabba had a brotherly relationship and Cassper has said many times that HHP is the one who put him on. His inspo even stretches to America's billionaire rapper Kanye West.

“I've always spoken about it. My dad is one of them, the most humble soul I've ever met. HHP is one of them, the man's intelligence was authentic and commendable. Kanye of course, he is an independent mind who isn't afraid to express himself.”