Demi-Leigh shares what inspired her and Tim Tebow to build a children’s home in SA

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow has opened up about the reasons that saw her and her husband and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow partner with Impact Africa to build a children’s rescue home.

Tim recently broke the news of their charity work when he thanked all those who contributed towards making he and his wife’s dream come true.

Explaining what convinced them to do the good deed, Demi shared estimated stats about abandoned babies in the greater Johannesburg area.

“It is estimated three or four babies are abandoned daily in the greater Johannesburg area. On learning this staggering statistic, the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) was convicted to confront the issue and help create a life-saving alternative to aid this massive crisis of baby abandonment in SA.

“On a mission to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need, @timtebowfoundation joined @impactafrica to assist rescue operations to get to more babies and provide education and prevention to help desperate mothers in this difficult time,” she shared.

The beauty queen explained it was through her husband’s birthday fundraiser campaign that TTF started building a baby home situated in the north west suburbs of Johannesburg.

Her recent trip to SA gave her the chance to track the progress and a reminder of why what TTF is doing is so important.

“My trip to SA was extra-special because I got to visit our partners and the nearly finished baby home, and I even got a few snuggles. Every child is deserving of a loving, caring and safe home and we look forward to providing that in partnership with Impact Africa,” she said.