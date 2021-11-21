Dr Musa: 'Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me'
Dr Musa Mthombeni is head over heels in love with his wifey and can't stop gushing over her.
On Wednesday, Musa was all in his feels when he tweeted that marrying Liesl was one of the best decisions he's ever made. The good doctor has been living his wildest dream by marrying Liesl and he's not shy to love her loudly and publicly every chance he gets.
“Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Words fail me.”
In the mentions his followers were clapping for him for understanding the assignment of being a great husband.
One replied to his tweet “Your ability to express your affection towards her is amazing. It is beautiful to see love expressed so effortlessly. You surely do compliment each other. May your beautiful union be blessed and the journey be as exciting all the days of your lives. Swi sasekile bava Mthombeni.”
Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me.— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) November 17, 2021
Words fail me 🖤
Musa and Liesl have been married for three months and they are still all over each other like they were when they started dating.
Their love story and connection seems to be growing with each passing day, giving people hope on the TLs that love does exist after all. Despite some hate here and there Musa has weathered through and generally tweeps are happy for the couple.
He was recently been put on blast again for loving Liesl too much, and like the gentleman that he is, in his tweet he urged people to be open to love.
“One of the best things I’ve seen from this however, is that a lot of you (90%) are really nice people who believe in love in all it’s forms. Please continue to love the way you want to love.”
