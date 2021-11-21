Dr Musa: 'Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me'

Dr Musa Mthombeni is head over heels in love with his wifey and can't stop gushing over her.

On Wednesday, Musa was all in his feels when he tweeted that marrying Liesl was one of the best decisions he's ever made. The good doctor has been living his wildest dream by marrying Liesl and he's not shy to love her loudly and publicly every chance he gets.

“Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Words fail me.”

In the mentions his followers were clapping for him for understanding the assignment of being a great husband.

One replied to his tweet “Your ability to express your affection towards her is amazing. It is beautiful to see love expressed so effortlessly. You surely do compliment each other. May your beautiful union be blessed and the journey be as exciting all the days of your lives. Swi sasekile bava Mthombeni.”