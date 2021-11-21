FULL STORY | Verbal abuse allegations & threats! Why Unathi Nkayi got fired at Kaya

A source told TshisaLIVE that the “certain incidents” cited in the statement referred to Unathi having accused former friend and Kaya Drive host Sizwe Dhlomo of verbal abuse.

A City Press report corroborated the verbal abuse incident. Sources told the publication that a heated argument between Unathi and Sizwe a few weeks ago ignited the chain of events that led to Unathi eventually losing her job. Unathi apparently laid a formal complaint with the station’s HR department, accusing Sizwe of being unprofessional and verbally abusing her after he was late for his show.

Sizwe confirmed the incident, saying “she accused me of verbal abuse, which is a very serious allegation and obviously a lie”.

As expressed in the statement by Kaya, both parties were called to account and answer to the allegations levelled against them. Sizwe backed up his version of events with audio and screenshots.

“The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired, in the interest of both parties. Save to state that Ms Nkayi’s version of events has been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting.”

It remains unknown what caused the breakdown of Unathi and Sizwe's friendship, as the pair have been friends for years.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Unathi and Sizwe for comment but they had not responded at the time of publishing this article. Kaya opted to stick to the initial statement they issued.

Unathi had been with the station for less than two years and hosted Midday Joy from noon to 3pm. A permanent replacement for Unathi has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, people on the net have been offering up their own “suitable replacement” options on Twitter. Award-winning radio presenter Andy Maqondwana was mentioned a few times as the right person for the slot.

Former Metro FM radio presenter Pearl Modiadie has also been inundated with tweeps calling her the next Midday Joy presenter.

Here are some of the tweets below: