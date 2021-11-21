IN MEMES | 'Isencane Lengane': Thando's pregnancy leaves fans shook
Isencane Lengane’s Thando Dlamuka has left viewers of the Moja Love reality show speechless and frustrated after she announced that she was pregnant.
Isencane Lengane is a reality show about two teenagers who are married. The show initially raised eyebrows when it first aired but it soon become a fan favourite, with high viewership numbers.
The young bride, who is only 18 years old, is married to an equally young Siyacela Dlamuka. After getting married, Siyacela dropped out of high school, so he could spend most of his days sleeping and pondering polygamy. However his matriculant wife Thando was still chasing her dream to become a social worker.
Fans of the reality show decided — after various dubious actions such as lying and cheating — that Siyacela is a bad husband.
The consensus among fans on the TL for the last few weeks has been for Thando to leave him. This is why they most fans were highly frustrated with the possibility of Thando falling pregnant with Siya's child.
However, their worst nightmare became a reality when Thando ran a pregnancy test and discovered that she is three weeks pregnant.
On #isencaneLengane this week— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) November 19, 2021
The teenage couple suspect that their lives are about to take a dramatic change. pic.twitter.com/JrvqpTtF8x
Fans were furious at the news, not only because they doubt Siyacela will be good father but because just a few weeks ago, Siya told Thando that he had impregnated the girl he had been cheating on her with.
Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter:
It's about time MojaLove cancelled this show. I think after today's episode sonke si traumatized😩😩😭 #isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/tYsrtA08BI— tshegochaane (@tshegochaane1) November 20, 2021
Thando is pregnant. I've never been disappointed for someone being pregnant. I hope she doesn't give up on school and become a housewife💔 #IsencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/VvcF8DeHhc— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 20, 2021
South Africans after hearing Thando is pregnant #isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/43J5CQcnOk— Onthatile🦋 (@theyenvy_nthati) November 20, 2021
#isencaneLengane if Thando is pregnant it would be a huge disappointment, what about our dream as the country to see her go to varsity ? pic.twitter.com/K0OjoADihK— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 20, 2021
#isencaneLengane the whole country is gonn faint shame yile pregnancy ka Thando 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XtpPM76etZ— Thando Bonkolo (@bonkolo_thando) November 20, 2021
Asikho right as a country!!!😭😭😭😭'baby sthuphethu'😭😭😭😭#isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/ek2z9fXm4w— 2019-06-29 ♥️ A Queen was born👑👸 (@QueenNdalo) November 20, 2021
#isencaneLengane Thando is pregnant— NonduNgcobo🕯🤲 (@NgcoboNonduduzo) November 20, 2021
The whole county : pic.twitter.com/ngmAYWuUWL
After the whole country had so much faith? Pregnancy from Thando is a slap on the face. #isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/3NfDYN6tWz— Kgomoco 🇿🇦👑 (@KgomocoT) November 20, 2021
Thando Pregnant 3 weeks 😤😤 for a cheating bastard who don't want to work at all,nor go to school #isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/6sYYWTnc7o— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) November 20, 2021
#isencaneLengane 😂🤣😹😂😭 this is a lesson to us as a country to mind our business bcuz wow Thando and Siyacela really made us look like clowns pic.twitter.com/FzDHyHxSgJ— Andile Madlala (@MadlalalaAndile) November 20, 2021