SNAPS | Halala! Tshepi Vundla and JR announce second pregnancy

JR and Tshepi already have one child, four-year-old Siba. The couple have been together for a few years now and their family unit is one of the most talked about on social media.

Earlier this year, Tshepi gave trolls a piece of her mind for their “obsession” with her relationship.

Taking to Twitter, the influencer said she was annoyed by the constant questions about her relationship with musician and entrepreneur JR.

“The weird obsession with me being married or not is rather annoying. Get off my d*ck,” she wrote.

The marriage chat was sparked by JR’s interview with MacG on one of his episode of Podcast And Chill.

In the interview, Mac referred to Tshepi as his wife, but the producer quickly set the record straight by saying he was not yet married to the influencer.

“I need to clarify she is not my wife yet. I think it's very easy for guys to start dating someone for a couple of years and then start calling them their wife.”

MacG asked if he would be right to refer to their arrangement as “vat ’n sit” (cohabitation), to which JR answered: “Yeah, it’s vat ’n sit. It’s a loving relationship. You know what I mean? It’s a family.”